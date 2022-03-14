Twitter: Chuck Robbins Cisco’s new networking innovations top tweet February 2022

Twitter: Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on telecommunications in February 2022 based on data from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 150 telecommunications experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during February 2022.

The most popular tweets on telecommunications in February 2022: Top five

1. Chuck Robbins’ tweet on Cisco’s new networking innovations to power hybrid work

Chuck Robbins, chairman and CEO of Cisco, a networking hardware and software company, shared an article on new networking innovations launched by the company that help in powering hybrid work. He tweeted that Cisco has launched new technologies to scale networks and digitise processes, including the Wi-Fi 6E access points, and private 5G for the enterprise. The company also launched the Catalyst 9000X series switches that offer high speeds, security, and performance required for hybrid work.

The article detailed that Cisco’s suite of platforms including Cisco DNA Spaces that uses existing Wi-Fi infrastructure, Meraki® wireless access points, and Cisco DNA Centre, a network controller and management dashboard, enable clients to simplify the technologies needed for hybrid work.

Related

A strong network is essential to powering #HybridWork. I’m thrilled that @Cisco is introducing new networking innovations today, including Wi-Fi 6E access points, Private #5G for the enterprise as a managed service, & new Catalyst 9000X series switches: https://t.co/D17C0bD6K2 February 3, 2022

Username: Chuck Robbins

Twitter handle: @ChuckRobbins

Likes: 139

Retweets: 30

2. Hans Vestberg’s tweet on Verizon being awarded America’s best 5G carrier

Hans Vestberg, chairman and CEO of Verizon, a wireless carrier company, shared an article on the company being awarded America’s most reliable 5G network. Vetsberg tweeted that dependability is the key to a superior network and for exploring the full range of opportunities of 5G. The article detailed the importance of seamless connectivity in an era of growing data usage and the role of 5G in providing the optimum speed and performance to enhance customer experience.

The International Mobile Telecommunication Union (IMT-2020) has set 5G deliver expectation standards with success rates of 99.9999%, but RootMetrics®, which provides insights into mobile network performance, placed 5G data reliability at success rates of 99.5% or higher in its report for remaining connected to the network. The report revealed that Verizon outperformed 5G reliability than that provided by other telecommunication carriers such as AT&T and T-Mobile in the second half of 2021, with its steadfast performance in 93 out of 125 markets. The telecommunication provider reported reliability success rates above 99.5%. It also delivered the single highest 5G data reliability success rates for both getting and remaining connected across the 93 markets, compared to 67 markets for AT&T and 19 markets for T-Mobile, the article highlighted.

Reliability is foundational to a superior network experience and delivering on the full possibilities of 5G. I’m proud to share that @RootMetrics awarded @Verizon as America’s Most Reliable 5G Network. https://t.co/E4gRtlnn8B pic.twitter.com/5ETUmXrIUy — Hans Vestberg (@hansvestberg) February 4, 2022

Username: Hans Vestberg

Twitter handle: @hansvestberg

Likes: 49

Retweets: 14

3. Harold Sinnott’s tweet on 5G and IoT technologies bolstering Australia’s waste trucks

Harold Sinnott, a technology influencer, shared an article on how an interconnected network of garbage trucks can enable the detection of roads and roadside infrastructure that need repair and maintenance. A 5G partnership between Brimbank City Council and Swinburne University of Technology in Australia is leveraging GPS sensors and high-resolution cameras installed on waste trucks to detect road infrastructure in need of repair.

The project is being carried out in Melbourne’s metropolitan area, with a federal government funding of $1.18m and seeks to establish how both 5G and IoT can help build smart cities in Australia. The technologies will work by collecting a set of data from the connected devices that will be sent to a cloud-based system in real-time, which will identify the roads and assets that need maintenance including damaged roads, bus shelters, and road signs.

Username: Harold Sinnott

Twitter handle: @HaroldSinnott

Likes: 21

Retweets: 19

4. Chelsea L Andrews’ tweet on 80% of the largest CSPs using Ericsson’s 5G standalone core

Chelsea L Andrews, co-founder at TechMode, a marketing services company, shared an article on 80% of the world’s 20 largest communication service providers (CSPs) selecting telecommunication company Ericsson’s 5G standalone core. The article detailed how 5G is taking edge applications to the next level and meeting the needs of a changing landscape.

The article further detailed that advanced edge and cloud are opening numerous opportunities for innovation and business performance for CSPs across industries, such as retail, banking, manufacturing, travel, and healthcare. Experts expect 5G systems to play a crucial role in securing assets and in encouraging greater market competitiveness in the future.

Username: Chelsea L Andrews

Twitter handle: @Chels_LA

Likes: 17

Retweets: 2

5. Ronald van Loon’s tweet on Samsung’s next-gen RAM built for 5G and artificial intelligence (AI)

Ronald van Loon, principal analyst and CEO of the Intelligent World, an influencer network of technology experts and executives, shared a video on Samsung’s next-gen RAM chips being faster than ever. The video highlighted how earlier this year the company started manufacturing 12GB RAM for high-end devices, including its own Galaxy S10 Plus. With the rise in 5G and machine learning (ML), Samsung is now making its RAM more faster and energy efficient.

The video further detailed that Samsung is introducing its 12GB LPDDR5 RAM built on Samsung second-generation RAM chips. The chips will provide more speed allowing a phone to transfer 44GB of data in just one second. The company also states that its new component uses about 30% less power than its predecessor.

Username: Ronald van loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

Likes: 11 Retweets: 12