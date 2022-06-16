Twitter: Californians opposing the solar tax proposal and more

Credit: Ringo Chiu/Shutterstock.com.

Verdict lists five top tweets on CEOs in Q1 2022 based on data from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 3,477 CEOs tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.

The most popular tweets on CEOs in Q1 2022: Top five

1. Elon Musk’s tweet on Californians opposing the solar tax proposal

Elon Musk, CEO of the automotive company Tesla, shared an article on Californians calling out against the solar tax proposal, which prompted the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to step back and reconsider giving its vote. Gavin Newsom, the governor of California and former governor Schwarzenegger criticised and believed that the proposal needed changes, along with Senator Feinstein sending a letter to the CPUC, requesting them to reject the solar tax proposal, the article detailed. However, the pacific gas and electric company, PG&E and other large utility companies want the CPUC to approve the proposal.

The CPUC was likely to implement the proposal in February 2022, which would impact the customers of utility companies, including PG&E, SCE or SDG&E who have installed solar or have such plan for the future, the article further noted. As a result, the CPUC would be proposing new net metering rules (NEM 3.0) that included a grid access charge of $8/kW of installed solar every month, along with other fees that could come up to $50 to $80 per month for a home solar customer, the article highlighted.

Related

Tesla also supported net metering structures that allowed customers to supply their own power using onsite renewable energy without a fee. However, the company opposed the CPUC proposal for many reasons, the article detailed. For instance, customers being charged the illegal fee to install solar, the NEM policy discouraging the adoption of clean energy in California when it is needed most among wildfires, grid outages, and state’s climate goals, and lack of trust in CPUC decisions, the article noted.

Bizarre anti-environment move by govt of California https://t.co/1OwdBNWbxT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2022

Username: Elon Musk

Twitter handle: @elonmusk

Likes: 68,892

Retweets: 9, 250

2. Satya Nadella’s tweet on Microsoft’s growing gaming business

Satya Nadella, CEO of the technology company Microsoft Corporation, shared an article on the company’s plans to acquire video game holding company Activision Blizzard for $95 per share, in an all-cash transaction of $68.7bn, including Activision Blizzard’s net cash. The article detailed that the acquisition would help Microsoft in expanding its gaming business across the mobile, PC, console, and cloud, and will also pave the way for metaverse offerings.

It is expected that Microsoft will become the world’s third-largest gaming company in terms of revenues, after the acquisition closes, following Tencent and Sony. The acquisition includes franchises from Activision, Blizzard, and King studios such as Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty, and Candy Crush to global eSports activities via Major League Gaming.

Nadella believes the investment will usher in a new era of gaming, where the players and creators will be most important, and will make gaming save, inclusive, and accessible to everyone, the article noted. The acquisition is expected to close in the fiscal year 2023, and will be accretive to non-generally accepted accounting principle (GAAP) earnings per share on closing.

Together with @ATVI_AB, we will usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive, and accessible to all. https://t.co/fF2Ig3gSfx — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 18, 2022

Username: Satya Nadella

Twitter handle: @satyanadella

Likes: 15,580

Retweets: 2,512

3. Dr. Tom Frieden’s tweet on Covid-19 vaccines being remarkably effective and safe

Dr. Tom Frieden, an epidemiologist, tweeted on a new analysis by the US government agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealing that severe illness and death from Covid was very rare in vaccinated individuals. For example, according to data, among the 1,228,664 fully vaccinated individuals across the US, 185 (0.015%) suffered from severe illness and 36 (0.0033%) died from Covid-19. Therefore, it could be concluded that Covid-19 vaccines are extremely safe and effective.

He further added in the thread that those who experienced poor Covid outcomes after being vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccines, were either above 65 years of age, were immunosuppressed, or had underlying health conditions. The analysis of data of the 465 US healthcare facilities also found that all individuals suffering from severe illness had at least one risk factor, while 78% of the individuals who died from Covid had at least four risk factors, the research highlighted.

Researchers suggest that older vaccinated individuals, or those vaccinated but immunosuppressed or having underlying conditions, should receive targeted therapies, such as chronic disease management, defences to prevent exposure, additional primary and booster doses, and pharmaceutical treatment to reduce severe outcomes.

A new CDC analysis found that severe illness and death from Covid were extremely rare in vaccinated people. Among 1,228,664 fully vaccinated people across the US, 185 (0.015%) had severe illness and 36 (0.0033%) died. Covid vaccines are extremely safe and remarkably effective. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) January 6, 2022

Username: Dr. Tom Frieden

Twitter handle: @DrTomFrieden

Likes: 13,438

Retweets: 5,144

4. Tim Cook’s tweet on Apple empowering businesses through the Tap to Pay option on iPhone

Tim Cook, CEO of the technology company Apple, shared an article on the company introducing the Tap to Pay option on the iPhone. The article detailed that the feature allowed all US merchants, from large retailers to small businesses, to accept Apple Pay and other contactless payments or digital wallets by using their iPhones and a partner-enabled iOS app, thereby eliminating the need for additional hardware or payment terminals. The Tap to Pay on iPhone was made available to payment platforms and app developers, so that they could integrate the same into their iOS apps and offer that as a payment mode to their business clients, the article noted.

Payment platform Stripe was the first to offer Tap to Pay on iPhone to its business customers, including the Shopify Point of Sale in the following spring, the article highlighted. Other payments platforms and apps are expected to follow suit later this year. Tap to Phone is also expected to collaborate with leading payment providers, such as Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover.

We just introduced Tap to Pay on iPhone, a great way for millions of small businesses to accept contactless payments right from their iPhone. It’s easy, secure, and will be coming out later this year. https://t.co/w6P6oS7grm — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 9, 2022

Username: Tim Cook

Twitter handle: @tim_cook

Likes: 9,524

Retweets: 1,589

5. Changpeng Zhao’s tweet on Binance joining the NCFTA

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of the blockchain and crypto infrastructure provider Binance, shared an article on the company joining the National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance (NCFTA), a non-profit corporation focused on spotting, confirming, mitigating, and counteracting cybercrime threats. The article detailed that it is the first in the blockchain and crypto industry to become an official member of the alliance, which was founded in 2002. The alliance focused on enabling the sharing of information and expertise with partners across the private sector industries, academics, and law enforcement.

NCFTA primarily focuses on fighting cybercrime by developing and exchanging threat intelligence, the article further noted. As per reported data, NCFTA efforts have helped prevent cybercrimes and losses worth $2bn and have lead thousands of criminal and civil investigations that have led to over a thousand arrests.

» Binance Becomes First Company in Crypto and Blockchain Industry to Join National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance (NCFTA) https://t.co/wa2tKHqQ4a — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) January 19, 2022

Username: CZ Binance

Twitter handle: @cz_binance

Likes: 9,016 Retweets: 1,073