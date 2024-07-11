Manufacturers are launching GenAI initiatives slower than originally expected due to concerns around the technology’s accuracy, US software company Lucidworks said in a study on Wednesdsay (10 July).
The study, titled the GenAI Global Benchmark Study, surveyed over 2,500 global leaders involved in AI technology decision-making.
Lucidworks found that 58% of manufacturing leaders plan to increase their spending on AI in 2024, lower than the global consensus of 64% and US consensus of 69%.
GenAI has increased in popularity following the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The technology has captured the imaginations of enterprises globally, with seemingly infinite use cases for its content generation.
However, the technology can sometimes generate inaccurate outputs known as hallucinations.
Lucidworks found that 44% of manufacturing respondents had concerns about the accuracy of GenAI.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
“While many manufacturers see the potential benefits of generative AI, challenges such as response accuracy and cost are causing them to take a more cautious approach. This is reflected in spending plans, with significantly fewer planning to increase AI investments compared to last year,” said Mike Sinoway, CEO, Lucidworks.
“B2B companies and manufacturers have much to gain if they can balance cost and risk to improve efficiency, enhance the buyer experience, and reduce operational costs using GenAI,” he added.
GlobalData forecasts that the overall AI market will be worth $909bn (£712.25bn) by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (GAGR) of 35% between 2022 and 2030.
In the GenAI space, revenues are expected to grow from $1.8bn in 2022 to $33bn in 2027 at a CAGR of 80%.