Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that new features will be added to the micro-blogging blogging platform enabling users to send encrypted direct messages (DMs) and make calls.

In a tweet, Musk said: “With latest version of [the] app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction. Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow.

“Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number.”

Last year, the billionaire revealed plans for “Twitter 2.0 The Everything App”, which according to Musk would allow users to send encrypted DMs, post tweets with a higher character limit and make payments.

With the new features, the platform’s users will be able to make video and audio calls to anyone on the platform without sharing their contact number.

The encrypted DMs feature will be available from 10 May 2023.

These features place Twitter in line with Meta-owned social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, which offer similar functionality.

Earlier this week, Musk announced that Twitter will remove and archive accounts that have been inactive for several years in a bid to keep the platform clean and updated.

“We are purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop,” Twitter CEO said in a tweet.