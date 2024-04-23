UiPath has been granted a patent for a method and apparatus to create and edit machine pools with bring your own machine (BYOM). The technology involves comparing user input and existing machine lists to identify changes, creating new machine specifications, and moving machines accordingly. GlobalData’s report on UiPath gives a 360-degree view of the company including its patenting strategy. Buy the report here.

According to GlobalData’s company profile on UiPath, AI for workflow management was a key innovation area identified from patents. UiPath's grant share as of February 2024 was 76%. Grant share is based on the ratio of number of grants to total number of patents.

Method for creating/editing machine pool with byom using cloud machines

Source: United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Credit: UiPath Inc

A recently granted patent (Publication Number: US11928521B2) outlines a computer-implemented method for creating and editing a machine pool with bring your own machine (BYOM). The method involves creating and editing a machine pool with a static list of cloud machines, comparing user input and existing machine lists to identify changes, creating a new machine specification that is immutable and includes a license key, and moving or importing cloud machines to the new specification. Additionally, the method includes replacing expired license keys with new ones to facilitate connections to a cloud-based ecosystem.



Furthermore, the patent describes a computer program and system embodying the method outlined above. The computer program, stored on a non-transitory computer-readable medium, is configured to create and edit machine pools with BYOM, replace expired license keys, randomly generate new license keys, identify machines for rotation out of the pool, and manage machine probation states. The system includes memory to store computer-executable instructions and processors to execute these instructions, enabling the creation, editing, and management of machine pools with BYOM. Overall, the patent provides a detailed framework for efficiently managing machine pools in a cloud-based ecosystem, ensuring seamless operation and connectivity for cloud machines.

