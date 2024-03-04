Credit: Shutterstock/rafapress

Robotic process automation software provider UiPath, has introduced plans for the first-ever Saudi School of Automation and a new office location in Riyadh during Saudi Arabia’s LEAP 2024 technology conference.

Headquartered in New York, UiPath achieved one of the largest US software IPOs in history in 2021, raising $1.3bn on the New York Stock Exchange.



Rob Enslin, CEO of UiPath, emphasised the potential of AI and automation, stating: “UiPath strives to accelerate human achievement by creating tools that allow people to see new possibilities, think bigger, and achieve more—for better workplaces and a better world.”



The company showcased its AI developments at LEAP, such as Document Understanding, Clipboard AI, and UiPath Autopilot. The company’s software automates repetitive office tasks.



UiPath is also establishing a physical presence in the Kingdom by announcing the opening of its first office in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.

Since January this year, Saudi Arabia has required companies to have a regional headquarters (HQ) in the kingdom in order to be eligible for government contracts.

This move aligns with a broader investment strategy in technology and personnel in Saudi Arabia, with a commitment to having 90% of the office’s hires being Saudi Arabian nationals.



In collaboration with the Saudi Digital Academy, UiPath is introducing the Saudi School of Automation, a program aimed at accelerating the Kingdom’s workforce development by providing training in AI and automation.

The intensive three-month programme, designed by UiPath, will equip young Saudi professionals with automation developer skills, providing them with a professional certificate as they enter the digital economy.



Ibrahem AlNasser, Deputy Minister for Future Jobs and Capabilities at the Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, expressed pride in the partnership, stating, “This academy will provide us with a pipeline of highly skilled individuals who are ready to contribute to our success.”



UiPath’s Business Automation Platform, available both in the cloud and as an on-premises software, is collaborating with local cloud entities in Saudi Arabia.

