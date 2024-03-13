The UK government has dedicated £1.1bn to upskill thousands of people in future technologies like AI and quantum computing.
This is the government’s largest investment in engineering and physical science doctoral skills to date, with funding allocated to train over 4,000 students across the UK in 65 centres for doctoral training.
The Department for Science, Technology and Innovation announced that efforts will be made to distribute opportunities across the UK, with a majority of places located outside the south-east of England.
Various research initiatives include training researchers to revolutionise personalised surgery, developing new drugs through digital chemistry and AI, and supporting critical technologies like engineering biology, semiconductors, quantum technologies, and future telecoms.
The government is investing over £60m for new quantum skills programs running until 2034, aiming to address the skills gap in quantum technologies.
A £7.4m AI upskilling fund has been announced to help small and medium enterprises access AI opportunities.
Measures include establishing a medicines manufacturing skills centre of excellence, launching a competition for the Science & Technology Venture Capital Fellowship Programme, and forming a Future Telecoms Skills Taskforce.
Investments in cutting-edge technology, including AI, aim to improve healthcare delivery and boost productivity in the NHS.
Health and Social Care Secretary, Victoria Atkins, said: “AI will form a central part of our recently announced £3.4bn plan to boost productivity in the NHS, which will deliver quicker test results, replace outdated IT systems, and unlock £35bn in savings.”
University leaders and academic experts also expressed support for these investments, emphasising the importance of preparing the next generation of researchers and specialists across various sectors and disciplines.
Professor Patrick Grant, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Research at the University of Oxford, said: “This investment will enable Oxford, alongside our academic partners, to train scientists and innovators to meet the needs of UK industry and academia, by tackling large-scale, complex challenges such as the transition to net zero.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.Company Profile – free sample
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData