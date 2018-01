Billy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach him at billy.bambrough@verdict.co.uk

All UK companies with over 250 employees have to publish data on the gender pay gap by 5 April. Here are all the big companies who have published their gender pay gaps so far.

Some 736 companies have done so thus far with the data revealing that men are paid more than women in the majority of companies because they are in higher-paid positions.

The gender pay gap is the difference in average hourly rates of pay that male and female employees receive.

The pay gap is different from equal pay. Equal pay law in the UK demands that employers pay men and women the same for the same job. What the gender pay gap reflects, according to the government, is that a higher proportion of women are in lower-paid occupations and part-time work, and that women are “less likely to progress up the career ladder” to top-paying jobs.

Overall, the UK’s gender pay gap for all employees, full-time and part-time, stood at 18.1 percent in 2016, down from 20.2 percent in 2011, according to data from the Office for National Statistics.

When looking at just full-time workers it fell to 9.4 percent.

Companies have been publishing figures ad hoc ahead of the April cut-off.

The firm to publish the biggest gender pay gap so far is women’s fashion chain Phase Eight – with a 64.8 percent lower mean hourly rate for female staff.

The initiative has been praised by campaign groups. The Women’s Equality Party tweeted:

Transparency – while welcome – is not enough to close the gender pay gap. Action is needed to address the imbalance of power that underlies the problem, and to make sure women and men’s work is valued equally.

Meanwhile, others have criticised the methodology of the survey as it compares the salaries of different jobs against each other.

Here are all the major companies and government departments to publish their gender pay gay so far

3M — Women’s mean hourly rate is 14 percent lower, while the median is eight percent lower

Accenture — Women’s mean hourly rate is 16.7 percent lower, while the median is 10.2 percent lower

Aci Worldwide (Emea) — Women’s mean hourly rate is 11.9 percent lower, while the median is 20.3 percent lower

Adnams — Women’s mean hourly rate is 10 percent lower, while the median is nine percent lower

Age UK — Women’s mean hourly rate is 4.7 percent lower, while the median is zero percent lower

Airbus Defence And Space — Women’s mean hourly rate is 19.1 percent lower, while the median is 20.4 percent lower

Airbus Operations — Women’s mean hourly rate is 2.3 percent lower, while the median is 0.3 percent higher

Aldermore Bank — Women’s mean hourly rate is 29.9 percent lower, while the median is 35.7 percent lower

Aviva — Women’s mean hourly rate is 28.5 percent lower, while the median is 27.6 percent lower

Angela Darlington, Aviva’s chief risk officer, said:

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

As a woman in financial services, I’m not proud of our gender pay gap figures. We’re already doing a lot to increase the number of women in our senior roles, but it’s clearly not enough.

Bank of England — Women’s mean hourly rate is 21 percent lower, while the median is 24.2 percent lower

BDO Services — Women’s mean hourly rate is 18.3 percent lower, while the median is 21.2 percent lower

Biffa — Women’s mean hourly rate is 1.4 percent lower, while the median is 3.6 percent lower

BBC — Women’s mean hourly rate is 10.7 percent lower, while the median is 9.3 percent lower

British Medical Association — Women’s mean hourly rate is 13.9 percent lower, while the median is 13.6 percent lower

Capgemini UK — Women’s mean hourly rate is 19.4 percent lower, while the median is 17 percent lower

Centre Parcs — Women’s mean hourly rate is 18.7 percent lower, while the median is 13.2 percent lower

Clydesdale Bank — Women’s mean hourly rate is 37 percent lower, while the median is 36 percent lower

Coca-Cola European Partners — Women’s mean hourly rate is 10.1 percent lower, while the median is 10.7 percent lower

Compass Group — Women’s mean hourly rate is 17.2 percent lower, while the median is 14 percent lower

Coral Racing — Women’s mean hourly rate is 14 percent lower, while the median is four percent lower

Coventry Building Society — Women’s mean hourly rate is 33.1 percent lower, while the median is 31.3 percent lower

Crown Prosecution Services — Women’s mean hourly rate is 10.6 percent lower, while the median is 25.3 percent lower

De La Rue — Women’s mean hourly rate is 10 percent lower, while the median is 9.7 percent lower

Deloitte LLP — Women’s mean hourly rate is 17 percent lower, while the median is 12.1 percent lower

Deloitte MCS — Women’s mean hourly rate is 20.4 percent lower, while the median is 17.8 percent lower

Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy — Women’s mean hourly rate is 12 percent lower, while the median is 15 percent lower

Department for Communities and Local Government — Women’s mean hourly rate is 5.9 percent lower, while the median is 9.8 percent lower

Department for Culture Media & Sport — Women’s mean hourly rate is 3.3 percent lower, while the median is 8.2 percent lower

Department for Education — Women’s mean hourly rate is 5.3 percent lower, while the median is 5.9 percent lower

Department For Exiting The European Union — Women’s mean hourly rate is 15.3 percent lower, while the median is 8.9 percent lower

Department for International Development — Women’s mean hourly rate is 8.5 percent lower, while the median is 6.8 percent lower

Department for International Trade — Women’s mean hourly rate is 3.6 percent lower, while the median is 2.7 percent lower

Department For Transport — Women’s mean hourly rate is 16.9 percent lower, while the median is 22.6 percent lower

Department Of Health — Women’s mean hourly rate is 14.2 percent lower, while the median is 13.3 percent lower

Department Of Work And Pensions — Women’s mean hourly rate is 5.3 percent lower, while the median is zero percent lower

Department, for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs — Women’s mean hourly rate is 11.5 percent lower, while the median is 12.1 percent lower

Diageo Great Britain — Women’s mean hourly rate is 4.1 percent lower, while the median is 9.8 percent lower

Diesel — Women’s mean hourly rate is 6.2 percent lower, while the median is two percent lower

Dnata — Women’s mean hourly rate is 1.5 percent lower, while the median is 1.1 percent lower

Dorchester Hotel — Women’s mean hourly rate is 15 percent lower, while the median is seven percent lower

Easyjet Airline — Women’s mean hourly rate is 51.7 percent lower, while the median is 45.5 percent lower

Eden Project — Women’s mean hourly rate is 18.4 percent lower, while the median is 4.7 percent lower

EY — Women’s mean hourly rate is 19.7 percent lower, while the median is 14.8 percent lower

EuropeCar Goup — Women’s mean hourly rate is 4.2 percent lower, while the median is 26.4 percent lower

Fujitsu — Women’s mean hourly rate is 16.7 percent lower, while the median is 17.9 percent lower

Gloucestershire Hospitals Nhs Foundation Trust — Women’s mean hourly rate is 28.2 percent lower, while the median is 16.9 percent lower

Greater London Authority — Women’s mean hourly rate is nine percent lower, while the median is 6.1 percent lower

Greggs — Women’s mean hourly rate is 21.7 percent lower, while the median is 11.7 percent lower

Hard Rock Cafe — Women’s mean hourly rate is 0.9 percent lower, while the median is 3.2 percent lower

Harrogate Borough Council — Women’s mean hourly rate is 0.5 percent lower, while the median is 4.1 percent lower

Harrogate Council — Women’s mean hourly rate is three percent lower, while the median is zero percent lower

Her Majesty’s Land Registry — Women’s mean hourly rate is nine percent lower, while the median is 18.5 percent lower

HM Revenue and Customs — Women’s mean hourly rate is 8.9 percent lower, while the median is 12.5 percent lower

HM Treasury — Women’s mean hourly rate is 7.1 percent lower, while the median is 13.7 percent lower

Home Office — Women’s mean hourly rate is 10.1 percent lower, while the median is 15.1 percent lower

Hugo Boss — Women’s mean hourly rate is 7.2 percent lower, while the median is 4.7 percent lower

John Lewis — Women’s mean hourly rate is 13.9 percent lower, while the median is 7.8 percent lower

KPMG — Women’s mean hourly rate is 22.3 percent lower, while the median is 22.1 percent lower

Lacoste — Women’s mean hourly rate is 1.2 percent lower, while the median is 4.4 percent lower

Ladbrokes Betting & Gaming — Women’s mean hourly rate is 15 percent lower, while the median is two percent lower

Ladbrokes Coral Group — Women’s mean hourly rate is 15 percent lower, while the median is 2.5 percent lower

Leeds Arts University — Women’s mean hourly rate is 3.6 percent lower, while the median is 5.7 percent lower

Leeds City Council — Women’s mean hourly rate is 8.6 percent lower, while the median is 13.1 percent lower

Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust — Women’s mean hourly rate is 19 percent lower, while the median is 15 percent lower

Lockheed Martin — Women’s mean hourly rate is 20.4 percent lower, while the median is 24.3 percent lower

Maidstone Borough Council — Women’s mean hourly rate is 5.4 percent lower, while the median is 4.9 percent lower

McKinsey & Company — Women’s mean hourly rate is 23.8 percent lower, while the median is 14.3 percent lower

Ministry Of Defence — Women’s mean hourly rate is 12.5 percent lower, while the median is 14.6 percent lower

Ministry of Justice — Women’s mean hourly rate is 4.7 percent lower, while the median is 10.6 percent lower

National Grid Electricity Transmission — Women’s mean hourly rate is 5.8 percent lower, while the median is 14.5 percent lower

National Grid Gas — Women’s mean hourly rate is 5.5 percent lower, while the median is 0.6 percent lower

National Grid UK — Women’s mean hourly rate is 5.2 percent lower, while the median is 1.9 percent lower

New Forest District Council — Women’s mean hourly rate is seven percent lower, while the median is 9.5 percent lower

Newcastle City Council — Women’s mean hourly rate is 4.5 percent lower, while the median is 6.7 percent lower

NHS Digital — Women’s mean hourly rate is 16.1 percent lower, while the median is 14.1 percent lower

Novartis Pharmaceuticals — Women’s mean hourly rate is 10.8 percent lower, while the median is 8.6 percent lower

NPower — Women’s mean hourly rate is 19 percent lower, while the median is 13 percent lower

NPower Yorkshire — Women’s mean hourly rate is nine percent lower, while the median is 10 percent lower

Octopus Capital — Women’s mean hourly rate is 38.1 percent lower, while the median is 40.3 percent lower

Oliver Bonas — Women’s mean hourly rate is 9.6 percent lower, while the median is 1.4 percent lower

Ove Arup & Partners — Women’s mean hourly rate is 17.4 percent lower, while the median is 16.7 percent lower

Phase Eight — Women’s mean hourly rate is 64.8 percent lower, while the median is 54.5 percent lower

Portsmouth City Council — Women’s mean hourly rate is 11 percent lower, while the median is 15 percent lower

PriceWaterHouseCoopers LLP — Women’s mean hourly rate is 33.1 percent lower, while the median is 34.4 percent lower

PriceWaterHouseCoopers Services — Women’s mean hourly rate is 12 percent lower, while the median is 13.1 percent lower

The Restaurant Group — Women’s mean hourly rate is 10.7 percent lower, while the median is 6.3 percent lower

Ritz Hotel — Women’s mean hourly rate is 5.9 percent lower, while the median is six percent lower

Rolls-Royce — Women’s mean hourly rate is 6.3 percent lower, while the median is 6.3 percent lower

Rolls-Royce Power Engineering — Women’s mean hourly rate is 11.1 percent lower, while the median is 12.3 percent lower

Rwe Generation UK — Women’s mean hourly rate is 11 percent lower, while the median is 8.4 percent lower

The Sage Group — Women’s mean hourly rate is 27.8 percent lower, while the median is 20.5 percent lower

Serious Fraud Office — Women’s mean hourly rate is 11.7 percent lower, while the median is 13.5 percent lower

Severn Trent Water — Women’s mean hourly rate is 2.4 percent lower, while the median is 14.6 percent lower

Shell International — Women’s mean hourly rate is 31.5 percent lower, while the median is 25.7 percent lower

Shell International Petroleum — Women’s mean hourly rate is 21.7 percent lower, while the median is 16.5 percent lower

Shell International Trading and Shipping — Women’s mean hourly rate is 18 percent lower, while the median is 24 percent lower

Shell Research — Women’s mean hourly rate is 32.1 percent lower, while the median is 26.5 percent lower

Shell UK — Women’s mean hourly rate is 19.2 percent lower, while the median is 22.7 percent lower

Shell UK Oil Products — Women’s mean hourly rate is 13.3 percent lower, while the median is 12.2 percent lower

South Gloucestershire Council — Women’s mean hourly rate is 11.8 percent lower, while the median is 12 percent lower

Southern Electric Power Distribution — Women’s mean hourly rate is 14.6 percent lower, while the median is 18.7 percent lower

SSE — Women’s mean hourly rate is 22 percent lower, while the median is 19.3 percent lower

SSE Services — Women’s mean hourly rate is 26.5 percent lower, while the median is 29.5 percent lower

Ssl Group — Women’s mean hourly rate is 31 percent lower, while the median is 23.2 percent lower

Telefonica UK — Women’s mean hourly rate is 18.6 percent lower, while the median is 20.2 percent lower

Thames Water Utilities — Women’s mean hourly rate is 13.3 percent lower, while the median is 15.4 percent lower

The British Library — Women’s mean hourly rate is 6.2 percent lower, while the median is 1.8 percent lower

The British Museum — Women’s mean hourly rate is zero percent lower, while the median is four percent higher

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development — Women’s mean hourly rate is 14.9 percent lower, while the median is 10.8 percent lower

The Co-Operative Bank — Women’s mean hourly rate is 30.3 percent lower, while the median is 22.6 percent lower

The Financial Conduct Authority — Women’s mean hourly rate is 19.3 percent lower, while the median is 20.9 percent lower

The Information Commissioner’s Office — Women’s mean hourly rate is nine percent lower, while the median is 0.2 percent lower

The Labour Party — Women’s mean hourly rate is 2.5 percent lower, while the median is four percent lower

The National Crime Agency — Women’s mean hourly rate is 11.6 percent lower, while the median is 16.2 percent lower

The National Gallery — Women’s mean hourly rate is 14.4 percent lower, while the median is 15.2 percent lower

The Press Association — Women’s mean hourly rate is 0.8 percent lower, while the median is 0.5 percent lower

The University of Salford — Women’s mean hourly rate is 14 percent lower, while the median is 21 percent lower

Tiger UK — Women’s mean hourly rate is 12.9 percent lower, while the median is six percent lower

TSB Bank — Women’s mean hourly rate is 31 percent lower, while the median is 24 percent lower

UK Armed Forces — Women’s mean hourly rate is 0.9 percent lower, while the median is 0.2 percent lower

Unilever UK — Women’s mean hourly rate is 8.8 percent lower, while the median is 1.3 percent lower

United Utilities Group — Women’s mean hourly rate is 13.1 percent lower, while the median is 15.9 percent lower

United Utilities — Women’s mean hourly rate is 36.7 percent lower, while the median is 16.7 percent lower

University Of Kent — Women’s mean hourly rate is 17.5 percent lower, while the median is 9.8 percent lower

Virgin Money — Women’s mean hourly rate is 32.5 percent lower, while the median is 38.4 percent lower

Weetabix — Women’s mean hourly rate is 5.4 percent lower, while the median is 4.9 percent lower

Wolseley UK — Women’s mean hourly rate is 2.4 percent lower, while the median is 0.9 percent lower

Yellow Dot Group — Women’s mean hourly rate is 35.4 percent higher, while the median is 80.6 percent higher

Yellow Dot — Women’s mean hourly rate is 35.4 percent lower, while the median is 80.6 percent lower

Yorkshire Building Society — Women’s mean hourly rate is 31 percent lower, while the median is 28.6 percent lower

Zurich UK — Women’s mean hourly rate is 25.9 percent lower, while the median is 26.3 percent lower

Zurich’s UK chief executive Tulsi Naidu said: