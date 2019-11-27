The UK technology industry saw a drop of 11.1% in overall deal activity during Q3 2019, when compared with the last four-quarter average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 295 deals worth $6.71bn were announced in Q3 2019, compared to the last four-quarter average of 332 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the quarter with 151 deals which accounted for 51.2% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 109 deals, followed by private equity with 35 transactions, respectively accounting for 37% and 11.9% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the quarter.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the UK technology industry with total deals worth $3.25bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $2.66bn and $802.92m, respectively.

The UK technology industry deals in Q3 2019: Top deals

The top five technology deals accounted for 75.4% of the overall value during Q3 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $5.06bn, against the overall value of $6.71bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q3 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Jiangsu Shagang Group’s $2.2bn acquisition of Global Switch Holdings

2) The $2.1bn private equity deal with Presidio by BC Partners

3) adept4’s $385.52m acquisition of Cloudcoco

4) The $231.97m acquisition of StatPro Group by Ceres Bidco

5) 7Road’s acquisition of Osmanthus Vale Holdings for $141.2m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.