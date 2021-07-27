The UK technology industry registered a 0.8% decline in IT hiring activity in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring an increased by 1.21% in June 2021 compared with May 2021.

Out of the technology industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 24.98% share in June 2021, recording decrease of 0.74% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the UK technology industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.9% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK technology industry in June 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 63.84% in June 2021, a 12% drop over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed an 11.74% share, an increase of 6.35% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 10.75%, registering a 15.21% decline from May 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 5.37%, up 50.82% over the previous month.

Top five technology companies in the UK IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 12.61% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the UK technology industry during June 2021 over May 2021.

Comcast posted 112 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a drop of 18.84% over the previous month, followed by Vodafone Group with 111 jobs and a 7.77% growth. International Business Machines with 66 IT jobs and BT Group with 52 jobs, recorded a 6.45% growth and a 57.58% increase, respectively, while Roku recorded a 300% an increase with 52 job postings during June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.22%, down by 16.81% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 21.96% share, a growth of 26.17% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 8.53% share, up 2.82% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 1.29%, recording a month-on-month an increase of 46.67%.