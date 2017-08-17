Next year’s university students are today collecting their A-level results up and down the country, with many hoping they will get into their first choice of university.

Higher education is meant to propel young people into the top earners in society — but not all universities are created equal when it comes to future earning potential.

These are the UK universities that give you the most chance of ending up with over $1m in your bank account, complied using research from GlobalData WealthInsight.

10. University of Birmingham

Some of those that attended the university and have banked more than $1m are chief executive of supermarket Sainsbury’s Mike Coupe and former CEO and chairman of BP Peter Walters.

Other notable alumni of the university include former British prime ministers Neville Chamberlain and Stanley Baldwin.