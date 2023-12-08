Universal Display saw the highest growth of 235% in patent filings in August and 119% in grants in July in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 38% and grants by 119%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Universal Display’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.
Universal Display has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 103 publications in Q3 2023
The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 48% filings and 61% grants. The United States(US), South Korea(KR), China(CN), and European Patent Office(EPO) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Universal Display is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Universal Display has 61% of its grants in United States(US), 20% in South Korea(KR), and 7% in China(CN).
LG Display could be the strongest competitor for Universal Display
In terms of grant share, Universal Display stands in second position among its competitors. LG Display and LG secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.
Patents related to climate change and emissions reduction lead Universal Display's portfolio
Universal Display has the highest number of patents in climate change followed by, emissions reduction and renewable energy. For climate change, nearly 15% of patents were filed and 14% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
Solar pv related patents lead Universal Display portfolio followed by mobiles, hand-helds, pdas, smartphones, and optoelectronics
Universal Display has highest number of patents in solar pv followed by mobiles, hand-helds, pdas, smartphones, optoelectronics, design & manufacturing and dyes and pigments. For solar pv, nearly 47% of patents were filed and 42% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
For comprehensive analysis of Universal Display's filings and grants, buy the databook here.