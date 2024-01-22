Cybever AI, a generative AI 3D model creator, has announced its collaboration with the Unreal Engine marketplace.
The partnership allows developers using Unreal Engine, a leading game engine owned by Epic Games, access to Cybever AI’s 3D assets.
These assets, ranging from character creation to environmental design, provide game developers with an array of tools.
Cecilia Shen, Cybever CEO, said, “Integrating our talents into the Unreal Engine Marketplace is a major milestone for Cybever AI.
“We’re thrilled to expand our reach and bring our innovative 3D models to a larger community of game developers. Our presence on this platform underscores our commitment to enhancing the game development process and supporting the creative ambitions of developers globally.”
Founded in 2022 by Cecilia Shen and Daniel Zheng, Cybever builds a generative AI ecosystem, used in the content creation of video game 3D models.
Headquartered in Mountain View, California, the company envisions AI as an essential tool for developers, facilitating the production of immersive games.
Cybever was used to produce Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro, emphasising AI’s role in facilitating visionary outcomes without replacing human creativity. The AI-driven methodology focuses on constructing intricate 3D models derived from design images.
Unreal Engine, developed by Epic Games, stands as a series of 3D computer graphics game engines. The latest iteration, Unreal Engine 5, was launched in April 2022, with its source code available on open source platform for developers GitHub.
Commercial use operates on a royalty model, with Epic charging five percent of revenues over $1m, waived for games published on the Epic Games Store.
In 2020, Epic games launched legal action against Apple, alleging anticompetitive behaviour in Apple’s iOS App Store. Epic’s clash with Apple revolved around the removal of Fortnite from the App Store.
Apple’s threat to terminate Epic’s developer accounts, crucial for Unreal Engine updates on iOS and macOS, was thwarted by a court-granted permanent injunction, acknowledging the impact on numerous third-party developers reliant on the Unreal Engine.
The gaming software market was worth $197bn in 2021 and will become a $470bn industry by 2030, according to GlobalData estimates.
Mobile gaming will be the dominant segment, accounting for more than half of global gaming software revenues by 2030.