2017 brought us Salvator Mundi, Paul Newman’s Rolex Daytona and Robby the Robot. Together, these rare items provided one of the biggest years in auction history.

It’s a tough act for 2018 to follow. However, the auction houses seem determined to continue where they left off last year as they begin to announce their upcoming auctions for 2018.

Huge sales and rare finds will undoubtedly find their way to the auction block as the months go by, but here are some of the biggest upcoming auctions announced so far:

Kissimmee 2018 – Mecum Auctions

5 January, Florida

Mecum Auctions will kick off the New Year with the world’s largest collector-car auction. The show will see more than 3,000 classic and collector vehicles go up for sale in Osceola Heritage Park, Florida, starting 5 January.

This is one for all types of car-lovers to follow. Stars of the show will range from a pair of rare 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s, to the coveted Ferrari LaFerrari hypercar. Ferrari plans to produce just 200 LaFerraris, making it one of the rarest modern cars on the auction block.

Scottsdale Auction – Worldwide Auctioneers

17 January, Arizona

Vintage motorcar specialists Worldwide Auctioneers have got their hands on a vehicle that is certain to make their Scottsdale, Arizona sale a much talked about event. Whether people are talking about for the right or wrong reasons will depend largely on the eventual buyer of a 1939 Mercedes-Benz 770K Grosser Offener Tourenwagen. Once owned by Nazi party leader Adolf Hitler, some organisations fear that it could end up in the wrong hands.

Regardless, Worldwide Auctioneers will be offering up the armour-plated vehicle on 17 January. A 2003 Ferrari Enzo and 2016 Lamborghini Aventador will also feature in the sale.

The Collection of David and Peggy Rockefeller – Christie’s

Spring (TBC), New York

While Christie’s has yet to set a date, the auction house will be selling off more than 2,000 items from the private collection of David Rockefeller following his death in March 2017. Gathered and passed down over generations, numerous rare items and artworks will be sold off in spring to raise money for charities and good causes, in line with the owner’s pledge to give the majority of his vast fortune to cultural, educational, medical and environmental causes.

This sale will surely be the biggest auction event of the year. Items up for grabs will include works by greats such as Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet, Henri matisse and Georges Seurat. If all goes to plan, Christie’s expects the sale to raise $700m. If that estimate is reached, the Rockefeller auction would be the most successful auction of all time.

The James C. Seacrest Collection – Heritage Auctions

7 March, New York

Heritage Auctions’ first major sale will come on 7 March in New York. The auction house will be selling off a number of rare texts from the collection of newspaper mogul James C. Seacrest. The former Western Publishing Co. president was a well-known figure among collectors. He held his model train, book and historical memorabilia collections until his death in June 2016.

Included among the sale are rare, vintage and signed copies of popular books such as F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, Jack Kerouac’s On the Road and Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

Daytona Ultimatum – Phillips

12 May, Geneva

Luxury auction house Phillips has yet to give away too many details about their upcoming sale dedicated to the Rolex Daytona watch. However, following their record-breaking $17.8m sale of the Paul Newman Daytona last year, Daytona Ultimatum sounds promising.

All we know is that Phillips will be putting an “extremely limited selection of the finest, rarest, and best-preserved Rolex Daytona wristwatches known to exist”. The Paul Newman record might not be broken just yet. However, this sale will offer watch collectors the chance to get their hands on some of the rarest timepieces around, at the very least.

London to Brighton Run sale – Bonhams

2 November, London

The London to Brighton Run Sale, which marks the start of the annual vintage car race, is always a huge success. Last year’s sale saw 91 percent of items up for auction sell, with many vehicles going for far more than Bonhams estimated.

Each year sees an ensemble of pre-1905 motors go under the hammer. You would have a hard time trying to finding such an impressive catalogue of cars elsewhere. The auction house has yet to reveal its catalogue for 2018. However, this year’s sale, set for 2 November in London, will likely be as impressive as ever.

