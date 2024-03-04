Today (4 March), the US Coalition for Health AI (CHAI) revealed key leadership appointments and partnerships, solidifying its commitment to shaping the responsible and equitable use of AI in healthcare.
Dr Brian S. Anderson, a CHAI co-founder and chief digital health physician at MITRE, has been named as the first CEO.
The board, chaired by Dr John Halamka, who is also a CHAI co-founder and president of Mayo Clinic Platform, features prominent figures from healthcare, academia, and technology.
CHAI announced collaborations with the National Health Council (NHC) and HL7. These partnerships focus on incorporating patient voices and ensuring interoperability of health information technology in AI standards
Key points from the announcement include CHAI’s inclusion of over 1300 member organisations, spanning hospital systems, tech companies, government agencies, and advocacy groups.
The board includes leaders such as Michael Pencina, Dr Suchi Saria, Dr Nigam Shah, and Eric Horvitz from various domains. CHAI has established advisory boards focusing on health systems, patient advocacy, industry, startups, and government, ensuring diverse perspectives in decision-making.
Working groups have been formed to address technical specifications, privacy, security, fairness, transparency, usefulness, and safety of AI algorithms.
Dr. Halamka underscored CHAI’s pivotal role in contributing to the safe and trustworthy deployment of AI in the US health system, adding, “AI is transforming the practice of medicine in ways that seemed unimaginable just two years ago.
“CHAI will bring together policymakers, technologists, healthcare providers, health plans, and a range of stakeholder advocates to develop guidelines and frameworks for evaluating AI.”
