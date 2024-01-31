The most active AI-related job titles in hiring between 2020 and 2023 were testers, programmers and software developers. Credit: Shutterstock/Pixels Hunter

Facing a shortage of domestic expertise, the Biden administration is embarking on a global search to bolster the US Federal Government AI workforce for the National AI Talent Surge, the government said in a statement on Monday (29th Jan).

In line with the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts in the US, agencies are now grappling with the challenge of expanding the federal talent pool with individuals well-versed in AI research, development, procurement, and deployment. This deficit has prompted the administration to cast its net wide, actively seeking expertise from around the world to meet the ambitious goals laid out in the order.



At AI.gov, the administration has outlined pathways for both immigrant and nonimmigrant foreign nationals to contribute their AI knowledge to federal agencies.

Overcoming hurdles such as prolonged hiring processes, the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) is deploying AI-specific cohorts, involving the Presidential Innovation Fellows and the US Digital Corps, to seamlessly integrate private sector talent into the public sector.

The OSTP is leveraging successful tech talent programs of the past decade to infuse government agencies with tech-centric skills, providing more opportunities for those interested in AI-related work.

The US government aims to use AI in everything from climate change initiatives to the disability benefit processes.

The transformative impact of AI is already evident in various sectors of the US government. From addressing challenges like climate change and cancer research to streamlining government services, AI is proving instrumental in enhancing efficiency.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

The US has also recently launched initiatives such as the National AI Research Institutes and the National AI Research Resource pilot.

The call for talent includes professionals across technical and non-technical domains.

The UK government announced a similar scheme in November 2023, with a £118m fund towards UK universities and research in order to avoid a future AI skills gap.

The money will go towards 15 new scholarships to help students learn AI skills at the UK’s top universities.

According to research company GlobalData’s job database, the most active AI-related job titles in hiring between 2020 and 2023 were testers, programmers and software developers. Demand for data scientists had also risen dramatically, with over 100,000 data scientist job postings closed within the last three years.

Overall, GlobalData noted that AI hiring remained a resilient hub of activity despite considerable layoffs in Big Tech companies such as Amazon, Microsoft and Meta.