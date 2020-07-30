GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Total mobile subscriptions reached an estimated 492.6 million in 2019, accounting for a share of 92.6% of the total subscriptions in the North American region.

Over the next five years, mobile operators in the US will add a combined 132.1 million subscriptions, bringing the country’s total subscriptions to 624.7 million by the end of 2024.

5G subscriptions will grow drastically from 1.4% in 2019 to reach about 39.0% by 2024 supported by telcos such as AT&T and Verizon that are focusing its investments on 5G network expansions. Meanwhile 4G had 89.0% of the total mobile subscriptions in 2019 which will decrease to 60.1% by 2024.

To support 5G development in the country, FCC, the US regulator, announced in March 2020 the winners of 37GHz, 39GHz, and 47GHz bands 5Gmm Wave spectrum auction.

Verizon acquiring 4,940 licenses for US$505.7 million and AT&T gained 3,267 licenses for US$2,379 million. Moreover, the FCC is taking steps to make 6MHz of low-band spectrum available for development of key wireless broadband technologies and services. Download the full report from

GlobalData's Report Store View full report

GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.