The US technology industry saw a drop of 10.8% in overall deal activity during October 2019, when compared with the last 12-month average, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 598 deals worth $14.27bn were announced in October 2019, compared to the 12-month average of 670 deals.

Venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 367 deals which accounted for 61.4% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with 198 deals, followed by private equity with 33 transactions, respectively accounting for 33.1% and 5.5% of overall deal activity in the country’s technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $5.43bn, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $4.45bn and $4.4bn, respectively.

US technology industry deals in October 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 50.8% of the overall value during October 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $7.25bn, against the overall value of $14.27bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2019 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Platinum Equity’s $3.87bn private equity deal with Cision

2) The $1.95bn asset transaction with AT&T by Liberty Latin America

3) Q2’s $510m acquisition of Lender Performance Group

4) The $470m acquisition of Onshape by PTC

5) CoStar Group’s acquisition of STR for $450m.

