Total US technology industry private equity deals in February 2019 worth $17.22bn were announced, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 277% over the previous month and a rise of 278.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.55bn.

The United States held a 93.1% share of the global technology industry private equity deal value that totalled $18.49bn in February 2019.

In terms of deal activity, the United States recorded 40 deals during February 2019, marking a decrease of 18.4% over the previous month and a drop of 13.04% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry private equity deals in February 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 98.1% of the overall value during February 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry private equity deals stood at $16.9bn, against the overall value of $17.22bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry private equity deal tracked by GlobalData in February 2019 was Hellman & Friedman’s $11bn private equity deal with The Ultimate Software Group.

In second place was the $3.7bn private equity deal with Ellie Mae by Thoma Bravo and in third place was Thoma Bravo’s $1.5bn private equity deal with ConnectWise.

The $500m private equity deal with OneStream Software by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co and K1 Investment Management’s private equity deal with Jobvite for $200m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

