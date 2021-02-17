US technology industry saw a rise of 10.00% in overall big data deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Cisco Systems’ $4.5bn acquisition of Acacia Communications, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 77 big data deals worth $7.38bn were announced in January 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 70 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 37 deals, which accounted for 48.05% of all big data deals.

In second place was M&A with 30 big data deals, followed by private equity with ten transactions, respectively accounting for 39% and 13% of overall deal activity in the US technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of big data deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US technology industry with total deals worth $4.93bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $1.36bn and $1.09bn respectively.

US technology industry big data deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry big data deals accounted for 71.7% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology big data deals stood at $5.3bn, against the overall value of $7.38bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry big data deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cisco Systems’ $4.5bn acquisition of Acacia Communications

2) The $350m private equity deal with Crescent Acquisition and LiveVox

3) Altimeter Capital Management, Benchmark Capital, Bond Capital Management, FirstMark Capital, Greenoaks Capital Management, GV Management Co, Index Ventures (US), Lone Pine Capital and Tiger Global Management’s $160m merger of Cockroach Labs

4) The $150m venture financing deal with BloomReach by Sixth Street Growth

5) Cisco Investments, Insight Partners, Lightspeed Management Company, Norwest Venture Partners, Redpoint Ventures and Sapphire Ventures’ venture financing with Dremio for $135m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed big data deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.