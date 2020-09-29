Total technology industry venture financing deals in August 2020 worth $4.33bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 20.3% over the previous month and a drop of 5.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.59bn.

The US held a 46.7% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $9.27bn in August 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 299 deals during August 2020, marking an increase of 1.4% over the previous month and a drop of 19.4% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in August 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 20.4% of the overall value during August 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $883m, against the overall value of $4.33bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of August 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Balyasny Asset Management, Baron Capital Group, BlackRock, DBL Partners, Expanding Capital, Fidelity Investments Canada, GV Management Co, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Lupa Systems, Mandi Ventures, Ron Shaich, Temasek Holdings (Private) and T Rowe Price Associates’ $250m venture financing of Farmer’s Business Network

2) The $200m venture financing of Gong I.O by Battery Ventures, Coatue Management, Index Ventures, NextWorld Capital, Norwest Venture Partners XII, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Thrive Capital and Wing Venture Capital

3) Alec Gores, Crescent Cove Advisors, Jill Woodman, Moore Strategic Ventures, Nick Woodman, Peter Thiel, Van Tuyl Group, VectoIQ and Volvo Cars Tech Fund’s $170m venture financing of Luminar Technologies

4) The $145m venture financing of People Center by Bedrock Capital, Coatue Management, Founders Fund, Greenoaks Capital Management, Initialized Capital Management, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers and Y Combinator Management

5) Gradient Ventures, Insight Partners, Slack Fund, Tiger Global Management and World Innovation Lab’s venture financing of Tactivos for $118m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

