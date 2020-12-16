Total technology industry venture financing deals in November 2020 worth $4.49bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 24.3% over the previous month and a drop of 3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.63bn.

The US held a 45% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $9.98bn in November 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 202 deals during November 2020, marking a decrease of 42.3% over the previous month and a drop of 42.1% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in November 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 31.4% of the overall value during November 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.41bn, against the overall value of $4.49bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of November 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Baillie Gifford &, Fidelity Management & Research, Greylock Partners, SoftBank Vision Fund 1 and T. Rowe Price Group’s $500m venture financing of Nuro

2) The $270m venture financing of DataRobot by Altimeter Capital Management, B Capital Group, BlackRock, ClearBridge Investments, Glynn Capital Management, New Enterprise Associates, Sapphire Ventures, Silver Lake Waterman, T. Rowe Price Group and Tiger Global Management

3) Insight Partners, Third Point Ventures and Tiger Global Management’s $267m venture financing of Sentinel labs

4) The $200m venture financing of Klaviyo by Accel and Summit Partners

5) Arbor Ventures., General Catalyst Partners and Khosla Ventures’ venture financing of Heyday US for $175m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

