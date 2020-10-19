Total technology industry venture financing deals in September 2020 worth $5.01bn were announced in the US, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 15.2% over the previous month and a rise of 8.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.62bn.

The US held a 42.02% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $11.93bn in September 2020.

In terms of deal activity, the US recorded 263 deals during September 2020, marking a decrease of 12.3% over the previous month and a drop of 27.2% over the 12-month average.

The US technology industry venture financing deals in September 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 31.7% of the overall value during September 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.59bn, against the overall value of $5.01bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of September 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Coatue Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, DST Global, General Atlantic, ICONIQ Capital, Access Technology Ventures, Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management’s $485m venture financing of Chime Financial

2) The $450m venture financing of Zwift by Amazon Alexa Fund, Causeway Media Partners, Highland Europe Fund, KKR &Inc, Novator Partners, Permira, True Ventures and Zone five Ventures

3) Atlantic Bridge Capital, BlackRock, Capricorn Investment Group, Dell Technologies Capital, Fidelity Management & Research, Mithril Capital Management, Nepenthe, Redline Capital Management, Sehat Sutardja, Temasek Holdings (HK), Weili Dai and WRVI Capital’s $240m venture financing of Nuvia

4) The $230m venture financing of Attentive Mobile by Atomico Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Coatue Management, D1 Capital Partners, ENIAC Ventures, High Alpha, Institutional Venture Partners, NextView Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital Operations, Sequoia Capital Global Equities, Sozo Ventures, Tiger Global Management and Wellington ManagementLLP

5) Benchmark Capital, Caffeinated Capital, Charles River Ventures, Coatue Management, D1 Capital Partners and Thrive Capital’s venture financing of Formagrid for $185m.

