Total US technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2018 worth $72.83bn were announced, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 26.9% over the previous quarter and a rise of 34% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $54.38bn.

The United States held a 79.2% share of global technology M&A deals value that totalled $92bn in Q4 2018.

In terms of deal activity, the United States recorded 604 deals during Q4 2018, marking a rise of 11.03% over previous quarter and a rise of 23.8% over the last four-quarter average.

US technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2018: Top deals

The top five technology M&A deals accounted for 74.7% of the overall value during Q4 2018.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $54.4bn, against the overall value of $72.83bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in Q4 2018 was International Business Machines’ $34bn acquisition of Red Hat.

In second place was SAP’s acquisition of Qualtrics International for $8bn and in third place was CommScope HoldingInc’s $7.4bn acquisition of ARRIS International.

II-VI’s $3.2bn acquisition of Finisar and HCL Technologies’ asset transaction with International Business Machines for $1.8bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.