Verdict lists ten of the most popular tweets on venture capitalist (VC) in December 2019, based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

Venture capitalist top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters.Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on venture capitalists in December 2019

1. Alex Konrad’s tweet on how Melanie Perkins built Canva

Alex Konrad, a journalist, shared an article on how Melanie Perkins, an Australia-based start-up creator, went through all the odds and VC doubts to build Canva, a design software company. The article describes the entrepreneur’s journey in becoming the CEO of the firm at the age of just 26.

Canva has grown into a design juggernaut and is currently a profitable company worth $3.2bn. It has millions of users using ‘freemium’, a web-based application to design almost everything.

Australian startup founder Melanie Perkins faced long odds and VC doubts. She built Canva into a profitable $3.2 billion global design software leader anyway. I went to Sydney in June to find out how she did it for my newest cover story for @Forbes:

https://t.co/pG3S6iIBIg pic.twitter.com/yCnEt1JYMZ — Alex Konrad (@alexrkonrad) December 11, 2019

Username: Alex Konrad

Twitter handle: @alexkonrad

Retweets: 217

Likes: 691

2. Eric Paley’s tweet on staying focussed during a VC pitch

Eric Paley, a managing partner at Founder Collective, a company providing seed-stage VC, tweeted on the need for founders to stay focused and not argue or fight during a VC pitch. According to the influencer, some of the best start-up pitches appear crazy, with VCs becoming wary to invest.

He further cautions that all founders should focus on sales rather than on debating. He lists some steps to control a pitch and get it back on track despite mistakes.

🗣️ Don't Waste a VC Pitch Arguing 🗣️ Some of the best startup pitches sound crazy, & VCs are often skeptical. But I want to caution founders not to fall into “debate mode,” & to stay focused on the sale. Here’s how a pitch goes off the rails, & how to get it back on track: /1 — Eric Paley (@epaley) December 9, 2019

Username: Eric Paley

Twitter handle: @epaley

Retweets: 199

Likes: 995

3. Steven Sinofsky’s tweet on the WeWork fiasco

Steven Sinofsky, a former president of the Windows division at Microsoft, shared an article on the WeWork funding fiasco, which forced the co-founder Adam Neumann to step down. The article details how veteran financiers, including bankers, VCs and investors poured in capital and surrendered to the founder, raising approximately $12.8bn.

The influencer noted that the anger in the article seems to be directed at Silicon Valley, while most of the companies involved are based out of New York.

Bankers, venture capitalists and investors poured cash… https://t.co/Wx7UVMtrsH // Several times in this article the ire is directed at Silicon Valley, yet nearly all of the parties AND the company are in NYC. The SV people seemed to be the ones trying to put the brakes on. — Steven Sinofsky (@stevesi) December 15, 2019

Username: Steven Sinofsky

Twitter handle: @stevesi

Retweets: 173

Likes: 724

4. Steve Schlafman’s tweet on ways to break into VC

Steve Schlafman, a New York-based coach and angel investor, tweeted on how to break into VC market. The influencer listed some ways to enter the VC world, including building a unique community, blogging or tweeting about specific themes or trending ideas, starting a podcast, and training under an angel investor or scout.

He also stated that starting an event series, writing and publishing in-depth reports or presentations, and developing apps to capture signals could be used to break into VC.

If I were trying to break into VC today I’d do a combination of these: •Build a unique community

•Blog, tweet about specific themes

•Start a podcast

•Apprentice for a scout / angel

•Start an event series

•Publish in depth presentations

•Develop apps to capture ‘signal’ — Steve Schlafman 🌎 (@schlaf) December 11, 2019

Username: Steve Schlafman

Twitter handle: @schlaf

Retweets: 121

Likes: 1,015

5. Spiros Margaris’ tweet on the wefox Group becoming Europe’s number one insurtech company

Spiros Margaris, a VC and futurist, shared an article on the wefox Group increasing its Series B funding to $235m making it Europe’s number one insurtech company. The Berlin-based company closed an additional funding of $110m led by OMERS Ventures, Merian Chrysalis, Mundi Ventures, Samsung Catalyst Fund, and other investors.

The wefox Group operates two businesses, wefox and ONE, and has implemented some major technology solutions such as the launch of motor insurance under the ONE policy.

Username: Spiros Margaris

Twitter handle: @SpirosMargaris

Retweets: 123

Likes: 196

6. Jeff Morris’ tweet on the possibility of venture funds contributing towards solving greater problems

Jeff Morris, an active angel investor and product leader, tweeted on the possibility of venture funds contributing a percentage of their capital in solving greater world problems. He stated that issues such as global warming, gun violence, air pollution, natural disasters, and cancers, require deeper technology solutions that are far riskier than building software. Hence, they are underfunded.

I’d love to see venture funds pledge to allocate a % of their capital to solving: 1. Global warming

2. Gun violence

3. Air pollution

4. Natural disasters

5. Cancer Most of the solutions involve deep tech that is far riskier than software. Which is why they are underfunded. — Jeff Morris Jr. (@jmj) December 17, 2019

Username: Jeff Morris Jr.

Twitter handle: @jmj

Retweets: 68

Likes: 618

7. David Sacks’tweet on VCs funding SaaS start-ups

David Sacks, founder of Craft Ventures, a VC fund, shared an article on VCs investing disproportionately on SaaS start-ups claiming to achieve early category leadership. VCs understand that start-ups with the most liquidity to spend on their sales and marketing are able to attract the largest subscriber base. This in turn provides SaaS founders with more resources. This cycle continues till the founder becomes a winner of categories.

The article further stated that ‘early category leadership’ was most important for SaaS founders. Approximately 75% of the market capital in the software category typically goes to a category leader. As a result, defining a category and redefining it through noble fights could help founders gain an edge, lead a software category and thereby win easy sales.

Most of the funding and market cap in a SaaS category goes to the category leader. The best way for founders to lead a category is to define it. Here are my thoughts on how to do that.https://t.co/D8aIGNkLtr — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) December 16, 2019

Username: David Sacks

Twitter handle: @DavidSacks

Retweets: 132

Likes: 557

8. Harry Stebbings’ tweet on marketing is similar to VC

Harry Stebbing, creator of the Twenty Minute VC, an independent VC podcast, tweeted on how marketing is similar to VC. The influencer explains that both a marketer and VC plays the role that of a capital allocator or investor, either in companies or channels, at minimal cost for maximum ownership and attention.

He further stated that the idea was to observe, test, and repeat these steps and finally see which works.

Thing I’ve always loved about marketing, in many ways, its just like VC. Your job is to place many investments (companies, channels) at minimal cost for maximum (ownership, attention). Then observe, test, iterate. Then double down on those that work. Same, same. 🤷‍♂️ — Harry Stebbings (@HarryStebbings) December 11, 2019

Username: Harry Stebbings

Twitter handle: @HarryStebbings

Retweets: 26

Likes: 193

9. Alex Iskold’s tweet on start-up hacks and venture capital

Alex Iskold, a New York-based tech entrepreneur and investor, shared an article on start-up hacks for founders through his website called alexiskold.net. The VC influencer stated that he has shared as many as 60 posts on product, marketing, metrics, introductions, and fundraising.

The website also covers ways to manage investors, productivity, vision, and reasons to join or not to join an accelerator.

Startup hacks is a resource I created for founders. Over 60 posts on product, marketing, metrics, introductions, and fundraising. Founders tell me it has been very useful. Retweet so more founders can discover it https://t.co/Afg5q723pK and follow me for more ! @2048vc — Alex Iskold💡2048 Ventures (@alexiskold) December 24, 2019

Username: Alex Iskold

Twitter handle: @alexiskold

Retweets: 36

Likes: 69

10. Jason Mccabe’s tweet on becoming a venture capitalist

Jason Mccabe, an angel investor, tweeted on the tough road to becoming a VC. The influencer advises that once into VC, one should not quit and should continue to work on it and provide massive value. He also stated that it was impressive to find people investing at an early age.

The hardest position to get in the world is as a venture capitalist — if you stumble into this position DO NOT give it up, just work as hard as you can, covet it & provide massive value every single day. I’m so impressed by the folks who break into investing at an early age. pic.twitter.com/rSOUPiQCad — jason@calacanis.com (@Jason) December 15, 2019

Username: jason@calacanis.com

Twitter handle: @Jason

Retweets: 24

Likes: 192 Download the full report from

