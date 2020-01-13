Twitter round-up: Alex Konrad’s tweet on Melanie Perkins most popular tweet in December 2019

Verdict lists ten of the most popular tweets on venture capitalist (VC) in December 2019, based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

Venture capitalist top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters.Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on venture capitalists in December 2019

1. Alex Konrad’s tweet on how Melanie Perkins built Canva

Alex Konrad, a journalist, shared an article on how Melanie Perkins, an Australia-based start-up creator, went through all the odds and VC doubts to build Canva, a design software company. The article describes the entrepreneur’s journey in becoming the CEO of the firm at the age of just 26.

Canva has grown into a design juggernaut and is currently a profitable company worth $3.2bn. It has millions of users using ‘freemium’, a web-based application to design almost everything.

Username: Alex Konrad

Twitter handle: @alexkonrad

Retweets: 217

Likes: 691

2. Eric Paley’s tweet on staying focussed during a VC pitch

Eric Paley, a managing partner at Founder Collective, a company providing seed-stage VC, tweeted on the need for founders to stay focused and not argue or fight during a VC pitch. According to the influencer, some of the best start-up pitches appear crazy, with VCs becoming wary to invest.

He further cautions that all founders should focus on sales rather than on debating. He lists some steps to control a pitch and get it back on track despite mistakes.

Username: Eric Paley

Twitter handle: @epaley

Retweets: 199

Likes: 995

3. Steven Sinofsky’s tweet on the WeWork fiasco

Steven Sinofsky, a former president of the Windows division at Microsoft, shared an article on the WeWork funding fiasco, which forced the co-founder Adam Neumann to step down. The article details how veteran financiers, including bankers, VCs and investors poured in capital and surrendered to the founder, raising approximately $12.8bn.

The influencer noted that the anger in the article seems to be directed at Silicon Valley, while most of the companies involved are based out of New York.

Username: Steven Sinofsky

Twitter handle: @stevesi

Retweets: 173

Likes: 724

4. Steve Schlafman’s tweet on ways to break into VC

Steve Schlafman, a New York-based coach and angel investor, tweeted on how to break into VC market. The influencer listed some ways to enter the VC world, including building a unique community, blogging or tweeting about specific themes or trending ideas, starting a podcast, and training under an angel investor or scout.

He also stated that starting an event series, writing and publishing in-depth reports or presentations, and developing apps to capture signals could be used to break into VC.

Username: Steve Schlafman

Twitter handle: @schlaf

Retweets: 121

Likes: 1,015

5. Spiros Margaris’ tweet on the wefox Group becoming Europe’s number one insurtech company

Spiros Margaris, a VC and futurist, shared an article on the wefox Group increasing its Series B funding to $235m making it Europe’s number one insurtech company. The Berlin-based company closed an additional funding of $110m led by OMERS Ventures, Merian Chrysalis, Mundi Ventures, Samsung Catalyst Fund, and other investors.

The wefox Group operates two businesses, wefox and ONE, and has implemented some major technology solutions such as the launch of motor insurance under the ONE policy.

Username: Spiros Margaris

Twitter handle: @SpirosMargaris

Retweets: 123

Likes: 196

6. Jeff Morris’ tweet on the possibility of venture funds contributing towards solving greater problems

Jeff Morris, an active angel investor and product leader, tweeted on the possibility of venture funds contributing a percentage of their capital in solving greater world problems. He stated that issues such as global warming, gun violence, air pollution, natural disasters, and cancers, require deeper technology solutions that are far riskier than building software. Hence, they are underfunded.

Username: Jeff Morris Jr.

Twitter handle: @jmj

Retweets: 68

Likes: 618

7. David Sacks’tweet on VCs funding SaaS start-ups

David Sacks, founder of Craft Ventures, a VC fund, shared an article on VCs investing disproportionately on SaaS start-ups claiming to achieve early category leadership. VCs understand that start-ups with the most liquidity to spend on their sales and marketing are able to attract the largest subscriber base. This in turn provides SaaS founders with more resources. This cycle continues till the founder becomes a winner of categories.

The article further stated that ‘early category leadership’ was most important for SaaS founders. Approximately 75% of the market capital in the software category typically goes to a category leader. As a result, defining a category and redefining it through noble fights could help founders gain an edge, lead a software category and thereby win easy sales.

Username: David Sacks

Twitter handle: @DavidSacks

Retweets: 132

Likes: 557

8. Harry Stebbings’ tweet on marketing is similar to VC

Harry Stebbing, creator of the Twenty Minute VC, an independent VC podcast, tweeted on how marketing is similar to VC. The influencer explains that both a marketer and VC plays the role that of a capital allocator or investor, either in companies or channels, at minimal cost for maximum ownership and attention.

He further stated that the idea was to observe, test, and repeat these steps and finally see which works.

Username: Harry Stebbings

Twitter handle: @HarryStebbings

Retweets: 26

Likes: 193

9. Alex Iskold’s tweet on start-up hacks and venture capital

Alex Iskold, a New York-based tech entrepreneur and investor, shared an article on start-up hacks for founders through his website called alexiskold.net. The VC influencer stated that he has shared as many as 60 posts on product, marketing, metrics, introductions, and fundraising.

The website also covers ways to manage investors, productivity, vision, and reasons to join or not to join an accelerator.

Username: Alex Iskold

Twitter handle: @alexiskold

Retweets: 36

Likes: 69

10. Jason Mccabe’s tweet on becoming a venture capitalist

Jason Mccabe, an angel investor, tweeted on the tough road to becoming a VC. The influencer advises that once into VC, one should not quit and should continue to work on it and provide massive value. He also stated that it was impressive to find people investing at an early age.

Username: jason@calacanis.com

Twitter handle: @Jason

Retweets: 24

Likes: 192

