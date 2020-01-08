Vehicle lightweighting has become an important subject to consider for automotive companies in recent years. As the world’s view of the automotive industry continues to change, an emphasis on methods to make vehicles more fuel-efficient is clear. From de-dieselization to electric cars – it is crucial for car manufacturers to focus their efforts on sustainability and reduce carbon emissions. The ability to sustain our environment is crucial for a healthier world and as people continue to move towards this, tighter CO2 laws drive real changes.

One method of creating eco-friendlier and more fuel-efficient cars is called vehicle lightweighting. This process aims to create vehicles that weigh less, and therefore consume less energy to run. With recent changes in regulations across Europe pertaining to CO2 emissions, this is an important step for companies to take.

A focus on environmental impact drives the global vehicle lightweighting market.

It is important to note that regulations on CO2 emissions are constantly tightening and these force manufacturers to adapt their vehicles. To meet CAFE (corporate average fuel economy) standards, aluminium will be a key material of interest.

Key highlights of this report:

Electrified vehicles are still in a minority, and as such the need for fuel-saving development is still there

Vehicle lightweighting can be developed in several ways such as carbon fibre parts, plastic windshields, and aluminium foam bumpers

Companies will need to stay on top of the trends and make adjustments to strategies to improve vehicle fuel efficiency

Although the emergence of CASE (connected, autonomous, sharing, electrified) has overshadowed, vehicle lightweighting is still important

