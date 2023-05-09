The measure would apply to both individuals and organisations. Credit: camilo jimenez on Unsplash.

Vietnamese authorities are working on measures to mandate social media users to verify their identity to combat online fraud, reported Reuters, citing Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

The regulations are a part of the telecommunications law amendment that will go into effect by the end of 2023, and will apply to social media users of both domestic and foreign platforms.

According to the report by the state-owned VOV, the new norms will make it easier for law enforcement to find criminals who use social media to disobey the law.

Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Thanh Lam was quoted by VOV as saying: “There are times the authorities can identify social media account holders that break the laws but cannot track them down because those criminals use cross-border applications.

“Unverified accounts, no matter on local or foreign platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, will be dealt with.”

The publication stated that the measure would apply to both individual and organisational users.

However, not all service providers in Vietnam currently provide identification verification services.

The norms are yet to receive approval from the authorities.

In recent years, Vietnam has introduced multiple regulations and a cybersecurity law aimed at combating disinformation in news and requiring foreign social media platforms to establish representative offices in Vietnam and store data within the country.