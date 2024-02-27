The virtual twin market is set to be worth $154bn globally by 2030. Credit: venusvi/shutterstock

Virtual twin technology has been implemented to help care for vulnerable patients and educate their caregivers in a Paris hospital.

Dassault Systemes used its 3DEXPERIENCE software to create a virtual twin of Saint-Louis Hospital to recreate the possible spread of airborne viruses to optimise safeguarding vulnerable patients.

This can help caregivers better visualise possible viruses in the hospital, making it easier for them to care for immunocompromised patients.

To create this twin, Dassault Systemes used 3D scans of Saint-Louis Hospital’s dialysis room and then used this to simulate viral spread by predicting airflow.

“Virtual twins are poised to transform daily patient care and infection prevention in the coming years,” stated Dassault Systeme’s VP of life sciences and healthcare Claire Biot.

“We’ve already completed projects with a number of major hospitals that successfully demonstrated how our virtual twin technology can help identify and optimize safety measures,” Biot said.

Virtual twins have also been used in conservation, with Tuvalu creating a digital twin of its own ecosystem in hopes to protect the country against climate change.

In its thematic intelligence report into digital twins, research and analysis company GlobalData reported that the technology would need to quickly evolve into meaningful use cases to avoid being considered a vague concept.

The 2020 COVID-19 Pandemic catapulted the usage of digital twins in healthcare to recreate the spread of airborne viruses and created a clear pathway for digital twins’ usage in crises to model crisis response.

However, GlobalData affirmed in its report that digital twins will continue to mature as a technology.

By 2030, it forecasts that the global digital twin market will be worth around $154bn, achieving a CAGR of 36% between 2022 and 2030.