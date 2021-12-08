Concept: American medical imaging startup Viz.ai has launched AI-powered modules for pulmonary embolism (PE) and aortic disease. Its 3D mobile viewer can provide dynamic visualization of the anatomy to the physicians. It could eventually help them make quick clinical decisions while improving care coordination for patients.

Nature of Disruption: Viz.ai’s modules can seemingly provide communication of time-sensitive information to specialists including advanced imaging studies and real-time clinical information by leveraging advanced deep learning. It allows users to access all aortic and pulmonary imaging via the cloud, facilitating patient care coordination irrespective of location. These PE and Aortic modules aim to improve image interpretation leveraging AI while enhancing image quality and caregiver communication along with increasing the speed of mobile image viewing. It claims to have accelerated the time-to-notification of the treatment team by 73% and time-to-treatment by 24%.

Outlook: The diagnosis and care coordination of pulmonary embolism (PE) patients can be difficult, with average arrival-to-treatment periods of more than eight hours. The AI-powered modules for PE and aortic disease are aimed to guarantee that proper clinical decision is taken at the appropriate moment to provide prompt and appropriate care to patients. While the usual time from diagnosis to treatment for these illnesses is high, Viz.ai’s technology claims to detect probable aortic dissection and PE disease in less than two minutes. The startup claims to have adopted the Viz platform in over 850 hospitals across the US and Europe. It has raised $71M in a Series C funding round led by Scale Venture Partners and Insight Partners with participation from Kleiner Perkins, Greenoaks, CRV, Threshold Ventures, Susa Ventures, and Innovation Endeavors. Viz.ai plans to use the funds to expand its Intelligent Care Coordination AI platform beyond stroke to other acute care specialties like cardiology, pulmonary, and trauma, as well as into new worldwide markets.