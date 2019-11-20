Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Vodafone Business has announced that it has signed a seven-year agreement with Ryanair to provide communications technology solutions across the low-cost airline’s infrastructure.

The partnership will see up to 95% of Ryanair telecoms being handled directly by Vodafone Business, including software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), internet of things (IoT), communications, security and cloud services.

It will see the telecoms giant support 300 Ryanair sites across 40 countries, including hosting core infrastructure across booking, passenger boarding and in-flight transactions. Vodafoen will also provide telecoms technology for the airline’s training centres, data centres and offices.

Ryanair-Vodafone partnership to aid flexibility

According to Vodafone, the partnership will enable Ryanair to quickly adapt to its changing business needs, including the deployment of new airports in only 10 days through Vodafone Business Connected Airport.

“We’re delighted to build on our existing relationship with Ryanair, continuing as their trusted technology partner in helping them to grow their business,” said Vinod Kumar, CEO of Vodafone Business.

“Airline passengers will demand even more in the coming years, and we will work alongside Ryanair to help them prepare for the future using our full portfolio of products and services.”

The solutions will also, the telecoms giant claims, allow the airline to enact rapid turnaround of its planes – vital to the profitability of the low-cost airline industry.

“As part of our commitment to low fares, more choice, and great care, we’re continuing to enhance the Ryanair experience for our 153 million annual customers, and this extended partnership with Vodafone will provide us with the technical support to allow us to make improvements quickly and seamlessly, including migration to a new wide area network that will enable Ryanair be more agile in its connectivity,” said John Hurley, chief technology officer at Ryanair.

