Under the latest deal, Wasabi has acquired Curio AI’s intellectual property as well as its team. Credit: Miha Creative/Shutterstock.com.

American hot cloud storage company Wasabi Technologies has acquired Curio AI, an intelligent data platform developed by GrayMeta.

Financial details and other terms of the deal were not disclosed by the companies.

Curio AI is an advanced data platform that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to produce detailed metadata for media libraries.

It helps editors and producers to quickly search and retrieve media segments by identifying specific elements such as places, people, logos, events, background audio, and even emotions within the media content.

Additionally, the platform can transcribe speech in over 50 languages, which significantly benefits customers by allowing for more personalised and swiftly delivered content.

As part of the latest transaction, Wasabi has acquired Curio AI’s intellectual property as well as its team, including GrayMeta CEO Aaron Edell.

Edell will take on the role of Wasabi’s new AI and Machine Learning senior vice president.

“AI-powered storage will allow Wasabi customers to instantly find exactly what they need amongst millions of hours of footage and unleash the value in their archives,” Edell said.

Through Curio AI’s acquisition, Curio AI aims to create a “second-by-second index” of video files stored within Wasabi.

Wasabi further plans to integrate Curio AI’s technology into its new class of AI-based intelligent storage services, expected to launch in Spring 2024.

The technology from Curio AI will also be instrumental for Wasabi’s clients, like Liverpool Football Club, who will be able to manage their extensive digital assets at high speed using the AI-powered metadata solutions.

Wasabi Technologies CEO David Friend said: “With the acquisition of Curio AI, we are now set to introduce the industry’s first AI-powered intelligent cloud storage.

“Like Wasabi’s standard cloud storage, our Curio AI-powered storage will be simple, fast, reliable, and inexpensive. With acquisition of Curio AI, our customers will not only be able to store data but locate and instantly retrieve exactly what they want.”