KubeCon highlights include new buzzword – WebAssembly

WebAssembly is the latest DevOps buzzword, serving as one of the more popular talking points during the recent KubeCon Kubernetes conference in the US (held in Detroit, Michigan). The emerging application development technology is significant for disrupting current limited web-based coding capabilities. WebAssembly, also called Wasm, lets app developers use multiple programming languages (including C/C++/C#, Python, Rust, Go, and Swift) to write code on the web at near-native speeds. The technology represents a new form of coding, allowing developers to run their applications in modern web browsers for the first time.
Further benefits of WebAssembly include support for high levels of security, although that point remains debatable among industry participants (and conference attendees). It is also designed to support high-performance applications and is able to provide more robust cloud management of apps at scale on the same cloud infrastructure.
Companies coming to the forefront in support of WebAssembly apps include:
- Fermyon, which highlighted its WebAssembly solution, claiming improved security and application performance. The startup may be most notable for its technology partnership with Figma, which uses Fermyon’s WebAssembly solution for Figma’s high-powered graphics. (Adobe recently acquired Figma for $20 billion).
- Docker announced a technical preview of WebAssembly aimed at easing app development targeting Wasm runtimes. The company noted the technology’s importance at the edge for making smaller apps run faster.
KubeCon Themes
Less surprising themes during KubeCon include observability, application security, and FinOps:
- Observability: The observability market is gaining attention among enterprises looking for a more modern monitoring stack. Ops teams have been grappling with the move from monolithic apps to microservices, where various service components within a single app must be secured and managed.
- Security: Enterprises are facing significant transformative challenges in implementing a DevSecOps methodology. Traditional infrastructure and platforms providers are formalizing their strategies in this space, including Red Hat, Cisco, and VMware.
- FinOps: Within newly distributed application architectures, FinOps initiatives are growing in importance for helping companies rein in the complexities of managing multi-cluster Kubernetes deployments at scale. DevOps teams are looking to verify that modern applications are being deployed in the most efficient and cost-effective manner.