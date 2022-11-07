KubeCon highlights include new buzzword – WebAssembly

Credit: Piotr Swat Shutterstock

WebAssembly is the latest DevOps buzzword, serving as one of the more popular talking points during the recent KubeCon Kubernetes conference in the US (held in Detroit, Michigan). The emerging application development technology is significant for disrupting current limited web-based coding capabilities. WebAssembly, also called Wasm, lets app developers use multiple programming languages (including C/C++/C#, Python, Rust, Go, and Swift) to write code on the web at near-native speeds. The technology represents a new form of coding, allowing developers to run their applications in modern web browsers for the first time.

Further benefits of WebAssembly include support for high levels of security, although that point remains debatable among industry participants (and conference attendees). It is also designed to support high-performance applications and is able to provide more robust cloud management of apps at scale on the same cloud infrastructure.

Companies coming to the forefront in support of WebAssembly apps include:

Fermyon, which highlighted its WebAssembly solution, claiming improved security and application performance. The startup may be most notable for its technology partnership with Figma, which uses Fermyon’s WebAssembly solution for Figma’s high-powered graphics. (Adobe recently acquired Figma for $20 billion).

Docker announced a technical preview of WebAssembly aimed at easing app development targeting Wasm runtimes. The company noted the technology’s importance at the edge for making smaller apps run faster.

KubeCon Themes

Less surprising themes during KubeCon include observability, application security, and FinOps: