What crypto, web3 and data storage can do for the climate

Energy Monitor reporter Dave Keating (left) speaks with Alan Ransil from Filecoin Green at the COP27 summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

The effectiveness of carbon offsets, credits used to compensate for CO2 emissions, has been severely limited by a lack of data availability, verifiability and transparency. These shortcomings undercut their purpose to make a positive impact on the environment.

Alan Ransil, founder of Filecoin Green, was at the COP27 climate summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, to promote a solution – an initiative that focuses on the intersection of carbon offsets, cryptocurrency and web3 technology. It is a project by Protocol Labs, an open-source R&D lab, to decarbonise the Filecoin network, with the ultimate goal of using web3 technology to solve the complex challenges in carbon offset data storage and environmental verification.

“[It is about] using web3, so cryptocurrency, but the broader data systems that we use to power cryptocurrency user data, to build the global carbon ledger,” he says. “So we have great tools right now that people are used to using for working with private data – email, company records, personal records. We don’t have great tools for working with the sort of public data that we need not to only decarbonise the globe but also prove that we have decarbonised the globe.

“Data is really central to all of the decision-making that we have to do to draw down emissions as rapidly as we possibly can,” Ransil explains. His goal is to set a new standard in public verifiability of climate-related data – and he is looking for clarity on the level of public verifiability stakeholders want to see in emissions claims, plus policies that underpin this. Web3 technology could help provide accurate, timely data for supply chain (scope 3) emissions that may feed into carbon offsets.

Reporter Nour Ghantous and senior writer Dave Keating reported from COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on behalf of Energy Monitor and our parent company, GlobalData.

