Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

World Gin Day is celebrated annually on the second Saturday in June. This year, that is Saturday 9 June. But if you’re wondering what to do on World Gin Day 2018, we’ve got the events guide for you.

What started as a small event between a group of gin experts and friends in 2009 has grown into a major date in the calendar for gin distillers and bars around the world.

In 2018, there are more than 100 events taking place around the world. These include gin distilling classes, tastings, special cocktail launches, and even the opening of a brand new luxury gin hotel.

Of course, it should come as no surprise to gin lovers that the UK is the epicentre of World Gin Day 2018. Nearly three-quarters of the gin-based events are taking place in the UK. In addition, London is playing host to two major gin festivals courtesy of Drink Up London and Gin Foundry.

In addition, plenty of gin distilleries are offering special discounts and pricing options for the occasion.

The official gin of World Gin Day

For the first time ever, there’s an official gin of World Gin Day. And it’s truly a global affair.

The special blend was created by World Gin Day founder Emma Stokes in collaboration with That Boutique-y Gin Company.

The gin is distilled with botanicals from every single continent around the world. These include:

Juniper from Europe

Liquorice Root from Africa

Cinnamon from Asia

Coriander from Australia

Angelica Root from North America

Lime from South America

Sea salt harvested from currents of water originating in the Antarctic Ocean

The special limited edition gin is available from Master Of Malt.

World Gin Day 2018 discounts and competitions:

Verdict has reached out to some of our friends in the gin industry to find some of the best offers available at the moment. If you’re a gin fan, you’ll want to take advantage of these special offers and discounts to stock up your gin cabinet.

Discounts:

House Of Elrick is offering a 15% discount on gins from their online store using the code: WorldGin15 (Expires 2 July).

City Of London Distillery is offering a £6 gin cocktail for those who have the Drink Up app, and a £5 discount on bottles of gin for people to take home with them.

Young’s Pubs is offering a free Beefeater Pink G&T for anyone who has downloaded the Young’s On Tap app. The offer is available from Friday 8 June to Sunday 10 June.

Curio Spirits is giving away free postage on all gin bought from its online store. More details will be available on the company’s social media in the upcoming days.

Bimber Distillery have an offer of 15% off all gins from its online store which is applied automatically at checkout. The promotion runs from 9 June to 16 June.

Competitions:

Sipsmith has a unique World Gin Day experience for people in London and Manchester. People have to hail a special Sipsmith taxi on social media by replying to Sipsmith’s World Gin Day post on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and telling them why they should visit you with an exciting prize. Those taking part must tag @Sipsmith and use #WorldGinDay. Check out the video below for more details.

Schweppes has created a multi-sensory G&T which it claims will improve your G&T drinking experience. With only 100 handmade glasses created, the limited-edition items are only available to win via a social competition on Schweppes GB Instagram page.

Click to the next page for Verdict’s guide to all the events going on during World Gin Day 2018 in the UK.