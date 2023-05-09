Credit: Getty Images / SOPA Images / Contributor

Google is due to announce its brand new large language model (LLM) and other generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools at its annual developer conference, Google I/O, on Wednesday (9 March).

Taking place in Mountain View, California, the annual developer conference will reportedly focus on how AI can “help people reach their full potential”.

The tech giant is set to announce AI improvements and advancements across most of its services, including Bard and Search.

Some of the advancements reportedly include being able to use Bard for math, logic and coding problems.

Google will also unveil its most advanced LLM yet, PaLM 2.

The model includes over 100 languages and has been able to perform a range of academic tests, as well as perform analysis situations, according to documents viewed by CNBC.

Google’s first PaLM language model was announced in April 2022.

Last month the company released an API for PaLM to help businesses “generate text, images, code, videos, audio, and more from simple natural language prompts.”

Google is trying to keep up in the generative AI race

The generative AI race continues to rage on between companies, with Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Google all rushing to invest in new AI tech.

However, some experts are not convinced that Google will be able to set itself apart from other companies and their AI models.

Eleanor Lightbody, CEO at AI legal automation company, Luminance, told Verdict: “Google has invested heavily in the development of AI technologies but even they have admitted to lacking the ‘secret sauce’ that is going to push them ahead in the industry and I’m not convinced that the launch of PaLM2 is going to fix that.”

Google moved quickly last year to release its Bard AI tool in response to the mass popularity of Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

“What we’re seeing now is an ever-increasing need for skilled AI models, which are specialists in a certain area rather than being a jack of all trades,” Lightbody added.

GlobalData is the parent company of Verdict and its sister publications.