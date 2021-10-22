A GlobalData analysis of companies in the technology sector has shed light on which companies are diversifying their revenue streams, and which are concentrating their activities in particular geographic areas or sectors.

Forgame Holdings Ltd has been doing more than any other major player in the sector to spread its revenues out geographically, according to a GlobalData analysis of 272 key companies for whom such data is available.

The spread of the company’s geographic revenue distribution rose by 4496% between 2018 and 2020, compared to a median decrease of 0.2% for other firms in the sector.

The largest share of Forgame Holdings Ltd’s revenue comes from China excluding Hong Kong, which accounted for 37.1% of the firm’s global earnings in 2020.

The table below shows how the ten largest companies in the technology sector are performing with regards to diversification.

The spread of Perspecta Inc's revenue distribution across product categories rose by 8075.1%, compared to a median increase of 0.5% for other firms in the sector.

Who is failing to diversify?

Not all major technology firms have been successfully diversifying their revenue streams, however.

GlobalData's analysis of company filings shows that Shenzhen Everwin Precision Technology Co., Ltd. has seen its revenues increasingly concentrated in particular geographic regions.

The largest share of Shenzhen Everwin Precision Technology Co., Ltd.'s revenue comes from countries other than China, which accounted for 50% of the firm's global earnings in 2020.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp has underperformed in the race to diversify earnings across different product categories.

Revenue diversification is the key to security

This analysis is based on GlobalData's database of over 8,000 of the world's leading companies, with a combined market capitalisation of $102 trillion and over 140 million employees.

Based on data included in company filings, GlobalData calculated the normalised standard deviation (or spread) of each company's revenue streams.

The standard deviation is a statistic frequently used to measure how spread out a distribution of numbers is. The data is normalised in order to ensure so that the size of a company's revenue stream does not bias the results.

Since all companies divide their revenues differently, these standard deviations can't be directly compared. Instead, GlobalData analysed the direction of change for each company between 2018 and 2020.

The analysis sheds light on how different companies in the technology sector are hedging against risks.

The supply chain distruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic have shown the importance of geographic diversification of revenues. Lockdowns, which have often been targeted at specific sectors, have similarly demonstrated the value of maintaining a diverse product offering.

Product diversification among all companies examined fell by a median of 0.5%, compared to an average increase of 0.5% for the technology sector.

Among all companies examined by GlobalData, geographic revenue diversification fell by an average of 0.5% between 2018 and 2020, compared to an average decrease of 0.16% for the technology sector.