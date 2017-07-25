Elisabeth is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at elisabeth.perlman@verdict.co.uk

Tesco, the UK’s biggest supermarket announced plans to launch a same-day delivery service across the country on Monday.

The same-day delivery service is already available for Tesco customers in London and the South East, but it will now extend to every region in the UK by the end of August.

Adrian Letts, managing director of Tesco Online, said:

Customers tell us they like getting their shopping delivered quickly and conveniently.

“With our same day delivery service they can now order by lunch to get their shopping delivered for their evening meal. We’ve seen the service grow in popularity since we launched it in London and the South East so we’re really excited to be rolling it out to customers nationwide,” he added.

People must order online by 1pm to be eligible to receive their groceries after 7pm on the same day.

The service is not available to customers who live outside of London and the South East on Sundays, however.

Tesco insists that the delivery roll-out will give it the “biggest reach of any retailer in the UK, stretching from the Shetland Islands in Scotland to Cornwall in south-west England”.

Last month, the supermarket launched Tesco Now, a one-hour delivery service for central London customers.

Verdict takes a look at the few UK grocers also offering a same-day delivery service, and the many that don’t.

1. Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s, the UK’s second-biggest supermarket chain offers same-day delivery, but only from only about 30 store locations.

There is a £25 minimum order value on same-day grocery delivery orders, which must be placed by midday.

2. Amazon Fresh/ Morrisons partnership

In June 2016, Amazon’s tie-up with Morrisons, the fourth largest UK supermarket chain, allowed consumers to buy “fresh and frozen” products.

Four months later, Amazon Prime customers in London and Hertfordshire could order their groceries and have them delivered within an hour for £6.99.

Alternatively, there is a two-hour delivery slot option at no extra cost.

The San Francisco-based tech giant is planning on rolling out the service nationwide, competing directly with Tesco.

Amazon also offers products from wine merchant Spirited Wines and pharmacy chain John Bell & Croyden.

3. No next-day delivery service?

Discount supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl do not currently offer same-day delivery services.

In fact, none of the other major grocers operating in the UK from Asda to the Co-op do.

The UK’s online food market is expected to grow by 54 percent to £16bn ($21bn) in the five years to 2022, according to industry research group IGD.