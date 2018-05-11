Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

Another year, another selection of brightly costumed characters parading themselves about on stage singing about love and unity and whatnot.

With Eurovision right around the corner Verdict has scoured the bookies to find out which countries are most likely to win this year’s edition of the big talent contest and who is offering the best odds.

So here are the bookies’ thoughts, from favourite to win to least likely to win. Obviously it’s worth noting that this could all go to hell on the night, after all, bloc voting is still definitely a thing at Eurovision.

Who will win Eurovision 2018?

1. Cyprus

Best odds:

11/8 (Coral, Betfred, Boyles Sports)

2. Israel

Best odds:

7/2 (The Sun Bets)

3. Ireland

Best odds:

9/1 (Betfair, The Sun Bets, Paddy Power)

4. France

Best odds:

16/1 (Sporting Bet)

5. Sweden

Best odds:

25/1 (

6. Lithuania

Best odds:

25/1 (Unibet, 888sport)

7. Germany

Best odds:

25/1 (Unibet, Sporting Bet, 888sport)

8. Norway

Best odds:

33/1 (Sporting Bet)

9. Italy

Best odds:

33/1 (Ladbrokes, Unibet, Coral, Boyle Sports, Sporting Bet, 888sport)

10. Estonia

Best odds:

50/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power, Unibet, Boyle Sports, Sporting Bet, 888sport)

11. Bulgaria

Best odds:

55/1 (Bet Stars)

12. Australia

Best odds:

66/1 (Sporting Bet)

13. Czech Republic

Best odds:

66/1 (Betfred, Boyle Sports, Bet Stars, Sporting Bet)

14. Finland

Best odds:

70/1 (Marathon Bet, Bet Stars)

15. Hungary

Best odds:

75/1 (Bet Stars)

16. Denmark

Best odds:

80/1 (Boyle Sports)

17. Moldova

Best odds:

100/1 (Sporting Bet)

18. Netherlands

Best odds:

150/1 (Marathon Bet, Boyle Sports)

19. Austria

Best odds:

150/1 (Boyle Sports)

20. Spain

Best odds:

200/1 (Boyle Sports)

21. Ukraine

Best odds:

250/1 (Boyle Sports)

22. Portugal

Best odds:

350/1 (Boyle Sports)

23. United Kingdom

Best odds:

450/1 (Marathon Bet)

24. Albania

Best odds:

1,000/1 (Boyle Sports)

25. Serbia

Best odds:

1,000/1 (Boyle Sports)

26. Slovenia

Best odds:

1,000/1 (Boyle Sports)

Still, it’s worth remembering that in Eurovision, anything could happen. We’ve also done a tonne of number crunching to work out which countries have won most often, which hold the longest winning streaks and plenty of other interesting factoids about the competition. You can check out our guide to Eurovision here.

The Eurovision final airs at 8pm on BBC One in the UK, with commentary provided (as usual) by Graham Norton.

You can check out the full line up by looking at the official Eurovision website here.