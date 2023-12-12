Will Semiconductor saw the highest growth of 134% in patent filings in July and 118% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 134% and grants by 61%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Will Semiconductor‘s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Will Semiconductor has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 45 publications in Q3 2023

The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 37% filings and 50% grants. The China(CN), United States(US), and Taiwan(TW) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Will Semiconductor is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Will Semiconductor has 50% of its grants in United States(US), 30% in China(CN), and 20% in Taiwan(TW).

Panasonic could be the strongest competitor for Will Semiconductor

In terms of grant share, Will Semiconductor stands in third position among its competitors. Panasonic and Canon secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to climate change and fuel cells lead Will Semiconductor's portfolio

Will Semiconductor has the highest number of patents in climate change followed by, fuel cells and electronic warfare. For climate change, nearly 43% of patents were filed and 0% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Semiconductor products related patents lead Will Semiconductor portfolio followed by television, and design & manufacturing

Will Semiconductor has highest number of patents in semiconductor products followed by television, design & manufacturing, integrated circuits and image management. For semiconductor products, nearly 64% of patents were filed and 60% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

For comprehensive analysis of Will Semiconductor's filings and grants, buy the databook here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed