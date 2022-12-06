Wipro’s IT hiring activity declines 21.5% in November 2022

India-based company Wipro ’s IT hiring declined 21.5% in November 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 23.55% in November 2022 when compared with October 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 58.18% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2022, and recorded a 1.92% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Wipro IT hiring in November 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Wipro, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 38.15% in November 2022, and a 20.85% drop over October 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 33.85% in November 2022, and registered growth of 38.66%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 21.95% in November 2022, a 4.9% rise from October 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Wipro

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in November 2022 with a 52.62% share, which marked a 3.64% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 29.54%, registering a 9.43% month-on-month decline. Europe was the third leading region with an 11.08% share and an 18.18% drop over October 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 4.21% and a month-on-month decline of 2.38%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 2.56%, registering a 26.47% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 46.87% share in November 2022, a 9.07% growth over October 2022. US featured next with a 22.46% share, down 14.79% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 5.23% share, a decline of 30.14% compared with October 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Wipro IT hiring activity in November 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 78.67%, down by 0.26% from October 2022. Mid Level positions with a 17.33% share, a decline of 23.18% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 2.05% share, up 11.11% over October 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 1.95%, recording a month-on-month increase of 35.71%.