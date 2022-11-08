Wipro’s IT hiring activity rises 24.8% in October 2022

India-based company Wipro’s IT hiring rose 24.8% in October 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 22.9% in October 2022 when compared with September 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 56.76% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2022, and recorded a 0.34% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Wipro IT hiring in October 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Wipro, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 46.03% in October 2022, and a 41.14% rise over September 2022, while Computer and Information Analysts claimed a share of 23.31% in October 2022, and registered growth of 75%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 19.98% in October 2022, a 25.93% rise from September 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Wipro

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in October 2022 with a 48.48% share, which marked a 55.66% rise over the previous month.

North America stood next with 31.24%, registering a 25.59% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 12.83% share and a 32.32% rise over September 2022.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 4.11% and a month-on-month increase of 35.48%. Middle East & Africa stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 3.33%, registering a 142.86% rise over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 41.04% share in October 2022, a 49.64% growth over September 2022. US featured next with a 25.27% share, up 20.56% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 7.05% share, an increase of 10.77% compared with September 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Wipro IT hiring activity in October 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 75.32%, up by 32.13% from September 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.55% share, a growth of 94.69% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Senior job ads with 1.76% share, up 500% over September 2022, while Entry Level postings accounted for 1.37%, recording a month-on-month decline of 22.22%.