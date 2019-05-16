Rob is a Verdict staff writer. You can reach him at robert.scammell@verdict.co.uk

Accounting firm EY France has chosen encrypted messaging platform Wire to provide secure communications for its employees and trusted third parties.

Known as Wire by EY, the platform will let employees and EY customers securely exchange messages, calls, conference calls, group chats and files through a single application.

It will be available on both mobile and desktop and will run on EY France’s own private cloud infrastructure. At the moment, Wire by EY only appears to be available for EY France.

Commenting on the agreement with Wire, Yannick de Kerhor, EY France Chief Digital Officer said:

“We chose Wire to develop a self-hosted, secure collaboration and communication platform primarily because it offers the most secure end-to-end-encryption on the market without compromising user experience.

“Wire’s technology also allows EY to privately host the platform on our own private cloud in France. With this initiative we are moving first and fast in our industry, taking all means of communication around confidential data and projects to a new industry level of security.”

Wire by EY boosts enterprising standing

The news follows the recent WhatsApp hack, which brought to light a major vulnerability in the world’s most popular messaging app. In the wake of this, many security minded people pointed to alternative encrypted messaging services such as Signal and Telegram.

Wire’s approach to encryption means that the encryption key is updated with every message. There is no central access to encryption keys.

The EY deal will further boost Wires standing in the encrypted messaging enterprise market. Wire, backed by Skype co-founder Janus Friis, already boasts more than 500 customers worldwide, including Softbank Robotics and Unicef.

“We are proud to be working with EY to deliver a secure collaboration environment for its communication both internally and with third parties,” said Wire CEO Morten Brøgger.

“We believe EY’s proactivity will be a wake-up call to public and private organisations around the world who are considering how best to address the rising tide of cyber threats.”

