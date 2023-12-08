Wistron saw the highest growth of 133% in patent filings in July and 330% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 133% and grants by 32%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Wistron‘s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Wistron has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 78 publications in Q3 2023

The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 38% filings and 35% grants. The United States(US), China(CN), Taiwan(TW), and European Patent Office(EPO) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Wistron is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Wistron has 39% of its grants in Taiwan(TW), 35% in United States(US), and 23% in China(CN).

Uni-President Enterprises could be the strongest competitor for Wistron

Uni-President Enterprises and Inventec secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to climate change and electronic warfare lead Wistron's portfolio

Wistron has the highest number of patents in climate change followed by, electronic warfare and healthtech. For climate change, nearly 16% of patents were filed and 14% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Printed circuit manufacturing related patents lead Wistron portfolio followed by consumer devices, and consumer applications

Wistron has highest number of patents in printed circuit manufacturing followed by consumer devices, consumer applications, mos micro (mpu, mcu & dsp) and green it. For printed circuit manufacturing, nearly 23% of patents were filed and 17% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

For comprehensive analysis of Wistron's filings and grants

