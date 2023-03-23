Workable Software, a prominent information and communication technology (ICT) vendor, relies on a network of sales channel partners to sell and distribute its offerings across its customer base. According to proprietary analysis in GlobalData’s Workable Software Partner Ecosystem Profile, the business process applications, data and analytics, and cloud computing categories account for 97.2% of the total 112 partner engagements, as of February 2022. Buy the detailed profile here.Buy the detailed profile here.

Workable Software is a provider of hiring software that replaces emails and spreadsheets from building a career page to posting advertisements to multiple job boards. The company browse profiles of candidates and works with its team on a platform to keep their notes, communication, schedule, comments and analytics in one place by making it simple for hiring process.

As depicted in the chart above, Workable Software's partner engagements are focused on serving clients across North America, which accounted for 58.9% of their overall partner engagements, followed by Western Europe with a share of 33%, according to GlobalData's report.

Healthcare, financial markets, and retail emerged as the top three industry verticals, that Workable Software is focusing on serving via its partners. These verticals together contributed 26.3% of the total vertical-specific partner engagements, with government leading the partner engagement distribution with a share of 5.3%.

The table below covers prominent partners of Workable Software based on GlobalData's proprietary scoring framework, which analyzes partner engagements on multiple parameters including revenue band, employee band, partnership certification, partner vertical and geography focus, among others. The majority of Workable Software's partners are value-added distributors or resellers.

