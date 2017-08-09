Billy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach him at billy.bambrough@verdict.co.uk

Worldpay — owned by Royal Bank of Scotland until the bank was forced to carve it out in the aftermath of the financial crisis — has flourished over the last two years as a standalone company.

Now it has been bought by US credit card processing company Vantiv for $10.4bn but its name will live on in the US, with the combined company — 43 percent owned by Worldpay investors and 57 percent by Vantiv — trading as Worldpay and listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Since it listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015 — the biggest IPO of the year — Worldpay shares rose by 21 percent before the Vantiv deal was announced on the back of its rapid growth numbers.

Worldpay’s road to $10bn

Strategic acquisitions have been one of the ways Worldpay has been able to grow so quickly. Here’s a brief history of how it came to be valued at just over $10bn by Vantiv.