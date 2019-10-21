Lucy is the editor of Verdict. You can reach her at lucy.ingham@pmgoperations.com

Bitmain has moved towards the eventual goal of constructing the world’s largest bitcoin mining farm with the launch of a key part of the facility.

Located in Rockdale, Texas, the US, the mining farm currently has a capacity of 50MW, having begun construction in 2018 for the initial 25MW farm.

It is set to expand to 300MW in the future, which will make it the world’s largest bitcoin mining farm.

Located on a 33,000 acre site owned by the Aluminium Company of America, it presents an alternative option for now unused industrial sites, creating new employment opportunities in areas that have previously relied on heavy industry for their local economy.

“Bitmain will be the future for developing new industry projects in Rockdale, Texas. We are excited to continue to build partnerships together,” said John King, Mayor of Rockdale.

As part of the project, Bitmain will work with the local school district to offer education and training on blockchain technology and mining operations, which will ensure a reliable supply of local talent.

The area was selected by Bitmain, a leading manufacturer of bitcoin mining hardware, in part due to the stability of the energy supply in the area.

“We are excited to launch this facility, which is significant to Bitmain’s global expansion plans,” said Clinton Brown, Rockdale lead project manager for Bitmain.

“The stable and efficient energy resources in Texas are fundamental to the inevitable scale of growth for the cryptocurrency mining industry.”

To meet the high energy demands of what will be the world’s largest bitcoin mining farm, Bitmain is purchasing energy directly from Rockdale’s local grid operator, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT).

The facility itself will be managed and operated by DMG, with local suppliers set to be used for ongoing construction and expansion.

“This mining facility marks a major milestone in the development of the mining farm industry,” said said Sheldon Bennett, COO of DMG.

“We are proud to partner with Bitmain, the leading innovator in this sector.”

