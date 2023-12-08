Xerox saw the highest growth of 184% in patent filings and 260% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 56% and grants by 67%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Xerox’s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.
Xerox has been focused on protecting inventions in United States(US) with 162 publications in Q3 2023
The United States(US) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 55% filings and 54% grants. The United States(US), European Patent Office(EPO), China(CN), and South Korea(KR) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Xerox is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Xerox has 54% of its grants in United States(US), 11% in European Patent Office(EPO), and 10% in China(CN).
Siemens could be the strongest competitor for Xerox
In terms of grant share, Xerox stands in fifth position among its competitors. Siemens and Stratasys secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.
Patents related to 3d printing and climate change lead Xerox's portfolio
Xerox has the highest number of patents in 3d printing followed by, climate change and emissions reduction. For 3d printing, nearly 17% of patents were filed and 26% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
Manufacturing/industrial related patents lead Xerox portfolio followed by advanced batteries, and television
Xerox has highest number of patents in manufacturing/industrial followed by advanced batteries, television, communications and petrochemicals. For manufacturing/industrial, nearly 6% of patents were filed and 10% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.
