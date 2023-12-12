Xiaomi saw the highest growth of 133% in patent filings and 115% in grants in August in Q3 2023. Compared to Q2 2023, Q3 2023 saw an increase in patent filings by 63% and grants by 94%. GlobalData’s DataBook provides a comprehensive analysis of Xiaomi‘s patent filings and grants. Buy the databook here.

Xiaomi has been focused on protecting inventions in China(CN) with 1648 publications in Q3 2023

The China(CN) Patent Office dominates the patent filings and grants with nearly 59% filings and 74% grants. The China(CN), World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO), United States(US), and European Patent Office(EPO) patent Office are among the top ten patent offices where Xiaomi is filings its patents. Among the top granted patent authorities, Xiaomi has 74% of its grants in China(CN), 13% in United States(US), and 8% in European Patent Office(EPO).

could be the strongest competitor for Xiaomi

In terms of grant share, Xiaomi stands in seventh position among its competitors. and secured the top positions according to recent patent publication data.

Patents related to climate change and electronic warfare lead Xiaomi's portfolio

Xiaomi has the highest number of patents in climate change followed by, electronic warfare and cybersecurity. For climate change, nearly 12% of patents were filed and 29% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

Wireless networking related patents lead Xiaomi portfolio followed by wireless access, and communications

Xiaomi has highest number of patents in wireless networking followed by wireless access, communications, green it and core wireless networks. For wireless networking, nearly 27% of patents were filed and 14% of patents were granted in Q3 2023.

For comprehensive analysis of Xiaomi's filings and grants, buy the databook here.

Premium Insights From The gold standard of business intelligence. Blending expert knowledge with cutting-edge technology, GlobalData’s unrivalled proprietary data will enable you to decode what’s happening in your market. You can make better informed decisions and gain a future-proof advantage over your competitors. Be better informed