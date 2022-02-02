Concept: California’s technological startup Zeet has rolled out an automated DevOps deployment platform that enables startups to accelerate application deployment. The platform connects to a cloud account and automates traditional manual DevOps tasks that enable the team to quickly convert the code to a scalable application. Zeet enables users to deploy their application across multiple clouds and is configured for active monitoring using enterprise tools including PagerDuty, Datadog, and Dynatrace.

Nature of Disruption: To start using the platform, users upload their code to the Zeet platform from a GitHub or Docker Hub repository. Zeet provides support for 10 popular coding languages and the code has to be accessible by the Zeet platform. The platform analyzes the underlying source code and defines the elements required for processing, including which codebase to use for development. It leverages a feature called MagicDetect to analyze the code. Then the platform automatically builds the application without the user having to worry about setting up continuous integration (CI) tools including AWS CodeBuild, CircleCI, Jenkins, and Travis CI. Once the application is built, it can be deployed and scaled to computing service providers including AWS, GCP, and Digital Ocean. The platform also enables users to monitor their application with pre-built interfaces available for the technologies including AWS CloudWatch, Datadog, Dynatrace, PagerDuty, and Pingdom. The startup claims that its platform enables users to have deep visibility into their infrastructure, trust their setup and deployment process, and maintain cloud costs.

Outlook: Enterprises across the globe are looking for flexible ways to speed up application development and ensure long-term scalability for their engineering teams. Configuring solutions for cloud platforms including AWS requires s a team of in-house experts, which can be expensive and take time to build. Zeet claims that its platform can help the teams to deploy their application by automating traditional manual DevOps tasks which can enable the team to develop the application quickly from their code. In January 2022, the startup announced that it had raised $2M in a seed round of funding led by Race Capital with participation from GGV Capital and Founders Inc. It aims to use the funding to expand its engineering and marketing teams and expand its geographical presence.