ZoodPay, Network International partner to deliver BNPL solutions in Jordan

Switzerland-based ZoodPay has entered into a strategic collaboration with Network International to deliver Buy Now Pay Later’ (BNPL) solutions for latter’s merchants in Jordan.

Said to be Jordan’s first and exclusive BNPL solution provider, ZoodPay can be accessed by customers on its marketplace called ZoodMall as well as with online partners on websites and offline partners in malls around the country.

Network International regional managing director Amjad Al-Sadeq said: “In line with our commitment to offer the latest payment solutions to our clients and the Jordanian public, Network International is proud to be the first aquirer to adopt BNPL services domestically.”

The strategic partnership will make ZoodPay BNPL-enabled for several merchant partners of Network International.

The service will allow customers to buy products through app by paying in four monthly installments without any commission or fees.

An automatic service upgrade as the ZoodPay service will be received by merchants already using Network’s POS terminals.

New merchants will have a specially packaged product, including Network’s POS payment solution and ZoodPay’s BNPL service.

ZoodPay and ZoodMall parent firm OrientSwiss Group CEO Michael Khoi said: “Through this collaboration, we will achieve the fastest, biggest and most cost-efficient deployment of ZoodPay BNPL in Jordan with access to thousands of Network International merchant partners.”

Recently, ZoodPay secured $38m in Series B funding round from global and existing investors, including Zain Group’s venture capital arm Zain Ventures.

The funding will be used by the company to advance its growth and expansion across Jordan, as well as promote local and cross-border e-commerce transactions via its marketplace and BNPL solutions.